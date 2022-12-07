Tuesday's main slate was an exciting one. LeBron James returned home to Ohio hoping to take down his old team, but Donovan Mitchell's 43-point outburst nipped that in the bud. The Dallas Mavericks capped off the night by edging out the Denver Nuggets by one point, but Luka Doncic's triple-double performance wasn't the only thing fantasy mangers should be taking note of from that matchup. Wednesday's 11-game slate is on the way and we'll review who's hot and who's not before giving out a strong DFS play here.

Who's hot

James lost his homecoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday but put up yet another strong stat line after Anthony Davis was forced from the game because of flu-like symptoms. James missed a string of games in November with his own injury issues. However, he's averaged 27.1 points 9.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists over the last seven games back on the hardwood. He grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds against Cleveland's twin towers. There's been no indication that Davis will miss an extended period of time, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect James to get a massive boost in boards.

Tyler Herro MIA • PG • #14 PPG 20 APG 4.2 SPG .76 3P/G 2.588 View Profile

Herro's another player who's rebounded from injury in a big way as of late. The Miami Heat guard has notched his first career triple-double and a pair of double-doubles over the last seven games while averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. Jimmy Butler's nagging knee soreness could contribute to Herro staying hot through the middle of December.

Hardaway's finally looking like himself again and has been spectacular since replacing Reggie Bullock in the Dallas Mavericks' starting lineup. He's averaged 21.3 points per game since joining the first unit while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 52.5 percent from deep. Luka Doncic is getting some much-needed help on offense, and Hardaway should continue to get a larger workload moving forward. He's still rostered in less than 70 percent of CBS fantasy leagues, so managers might want to take a look at him as a potential mid-week addition.

Who's not

Bagley's tallied a trio of double-doubles in his previous six games but has really fallen off over his last two outings. The Detroit Pistons center totaled just four points and four rebounds against the Heat on Tuesday after posting eight points and five rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies the game before. Jalen Duren isn't a threat to overtake Bagley at the moment, but the rookie is getting more time and could continue to cut into Bagley's minutes at the five.

Tuesday DFS play

Klay Thompson GS • SG • #11 PPG 18 APG 2.5 SPG .6 3P/G 3.9 View Profile

Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green have been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Utah Jazz. That will leave Thompson and Kevon Looney as the Golden State Warriors' only regular starters playing in the matchup. Thompson led the Dubs with 28 points against the Indiana Pacers on Monday and has scored at least 26 points in his last two outings. Young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will surely get a chance to contribute more than usual, but Thompson won't play second fiddle to them. He averaged 26.3 points without Curry last season (nine games).

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.