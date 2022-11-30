Coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel (quadriceps) is in line to be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Last week, Samuel's practice reps were capped by a hamstring issue, and he appeared to aggravate the injury in the third quarter this past Sunday against the Saints. That said, he was able to return and log a typical 79 percent of the snaps en route to three catches (on seven targets) for 43 yards and two carries for zero yards. With Shanahan noting a quad concern is the cause of Samuel's current health woes, his status will be one to watch as the week goes on, especially with Elijah Mitchell sidelined again due to an MCL sprain and Christian McCaffrey dealing with a knee injury of his own. If McCaffrey ends up being unavailable Sunday against the Dolphins, Samuel may be the best option available out of the 49ers backfield, whose healthy members currently include Jordan Mason, Tyrion Davis-Price and practice squader Tevin Coleman.