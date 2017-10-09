Play

Jones's back injury was described by coach Marvin Lewis as "more than spasms, the Dayton Daily News reports. "It's nothing that he needs any kind of medical intervention on," Lewis said. "He just needs some time."

The bye week comes at the right time for the Bengals, with both starting corners Jones and Dre' Kirkpatrick leaving with injuries against the Bills in Week 5.

