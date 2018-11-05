Ivory has a shoulder sprain and was labeled "day-to-day" by coach Sean McDermott on Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Ivory actually had to go to the hospital following the injury, but McDermott said it was because team doctors wanted to ensure there were no internal injuries beneath the shoulder injury. It turns out that was the case, so the veteran could still be an option for this week's game against the Jets. McDermott tends to label his guys "day-to-day" if they have at least a decent chance of playing in the next game, while he generally uses the "week-to-week" label for players that are expected to miss some time. We'll know more when the Bills resume practice Wednesday.