Knox (back) won't practice Thursday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Knox also missed Wednesday's practice, so the tight end -- who is taking things "one day at a time" per coach coach Sean McDermott -- will probably need to work in some capacity Friday in order to have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Commanders. If Knox ends up sidelined this weekend, fellow TE Dalton Kincaid would be in line for added opportunities Week 3.