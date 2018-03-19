Bills' Marshall Newhouse: Signs with Buffalo
Newhouse signed with the Bills on Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
As part of the Bills initiative to revamp its offensive line, the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Newhouse. The 29-year-old will bring with him a tremendous amount of NFL experience and could be a starter for the season opener.
