Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Out again
RotoWire Staff
Cooper (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Sunday's contest against the Raiders.
Cooper was a non-participant at practice all week, so this decision is not surprising. The absence will mark his second straight.
