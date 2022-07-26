GM George Paton relayed that Hamler (knee) will open training camp on the PUP list, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Given that Hamler is bouncing back from an ACL tear that he suffered in late September last year, it's not surprising that the team plans to ease the wideout back into the mix. Barring any setbacks, however, the 2020 second-rounder has a solid chance to be ready for Week 1 action. As things stand though, Hamler projects as the Broncos' No. 4 receiver, behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. That said, if injuries hit the top trio down the road, Hamler's ability to stretch the field could mesh well with the skills new franchise QB Russell Wilson brings to the table.