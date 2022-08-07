Newsome made two interceptions during Saturday's session and continued what most observers feel has been a strong showing in camp, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Whether it's from Jackson of The Atheltic or Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site, Newsome is getting rave reviews. The 2021 first-round pick looks more confident as he prepares for a second NFL season. He's on the field with the ones and expected to start at cornerback along with Denzel Ward (foot). In obvious passing situations or against multiple wideout sets, the Browns expect to move Newsome inside to the slot while Greedy Williams replaces him on the outside.