Harrison (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against Pittsburgh, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Harrison was unable to take the field against the Steelers after suffering an unspecified hamstring injury in pregame warmups. As a result, D'Anthony Bell appears to have stepped in as Cleveland's third safety behind Grant Delpit and John Johnson, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Harrison's next chance to play will come Oct. 2 against the Falcons.