Harrison has played almost exclusively as a safety during Colts' mandatory minicamp, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 207-pound defensive weapon spent most of his time at linebacker last season (135 of his 234 defensive snaps in the box), but it now seems as if he's transitioning back to safety. Harrison tallied 20 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, while also intercepting two passes in seven games in 2023. Now that Harrison is moving back to safety, he's expected to compete for a depth role in the Colts' secondary as the offseason progresses.