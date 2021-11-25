Godwin (foot) practiced in full Thursday, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

While Mike Evans (back) and Antonio Brown (ankle) remained sidelined, Godwin upgraded from his limited listing on Wednesday's injury report. It's unclear where Evans and Brown stand in their respective recoveries, but Godwin clearly is the healthiest of the Buccaneers' top trio of wide receivers at the moment.

