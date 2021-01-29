Whitehead (shoulder/knee) missed a third straight practice Friday.
The Bucs estimate that Whitehead would be doubtful if they had a game this Sunday, while fellow starting safety Antoine Winfield (ankle) would be listed as questionable. Whitehead will still have another week to recover and get back on the practice field, but he does appear in some danger of missing the Super Bowl.
