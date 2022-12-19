Fournette rushed 10 times for 44 yards and caught all four of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 34-23 loss to Cincinnati.

Rookie Rachaad White (11/38/0) got the start at tailback and nearly split carries with Fournette. The veteran turned in the superior performance this week, but it is unlikely that either back won any matchups with their pedestrian rushing lines. Fantasy managers did luck out when the plodding back botched a handoff from Tom Brady in the second half, but the official scorebook credited the lost fumble to the quarterback. Fournette has clearly lost a step in 2022 and now has to share the backfield in Tampa Bay, making him a touchdown-dependent asset heading into Sunday's matchup against Arizona.