Fournette rushed five times for 11 yards and brought in his only target for six yards in the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. He finished the regular season with 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries along with 73 receptions for 523 yards and three additional scores on 83 targets across 16 games.

Fournette's season ended with a whimper Monday night, but he showed plenty during a successful regular season where he also went without a single fumble for the third time in his career. Fournette did average only 3.5 yards per carry while usually running behind an injury-hampered offensive line, but he should have a good chance of returning to Tampa Bay in 2023 considering his diverse skill set and the fact he carries what would be considered a relatively reasonable $8.5 million cap number for next season.