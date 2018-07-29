Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Getting more work with first team

Jones has been receiving first-team reps since Friday's practice and has looked the part of a starting running back, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The former USC Trojan has looked stout and quick in his cuts according to Vitali, who notes that Jones has been seeing his work with the first unit tick up after an initial camp practice Thursday where he spent more time with the twos. The team are particularly seeking a home-run dimension from Jones, who notched 12 runs of 40 or more yards during his college career. Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Bucs are one of five teams (the Patriots, Texans, Colts and Lions being the others) that hasn't had a running back rip off a run of greater than 50 yards since 2015, and the solid but somewhat plodding Peyto Barber -- Jones' primary competition for touches -- isn't prone to explosive plays very often. Therefore, the opportunity for significant playing time is Jones' for the taking with a strong camp and preseason.