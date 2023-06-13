Tucker (undisclosed) isn't participating in June minicamp but is expected to practice once training camp starts, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The rookie out of Syracuse was projected by some as a mid-round pick but ended up undrafted amidst rumors of a medical concern, with Go Long's Bob McGinn reporting it to be a congenital heart condition. Going undrafted may have been a better outcome than landing in the late rounds, as Tucker got the third-most guaranteed money ($155,000) of any UDFA running back this year and is now with a team that has arguably the worth backfield in the league. Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Ke'Sahwn Vaughn and Patrick Laird are the veterans, joined by Tucker and fellow undrafted rookie Ronnie Brown.