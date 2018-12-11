C.J. Anderson: Released by Raiders
The Raiders parted ways with Anderson on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Anderson didn't have long to gain a foothold in the Raiders backfield, lasting just a week in Oakland before the two sides went their separate ways. The veteran running back has now departed from two different teams this season, taking the field for just 55 offensive snaps over nine games for Carolina prior to being released by the Panthers earlier. Given that he racked up a career-high 1,007 yards in 2017, there may still be some teams out there interested in adding Stewart as depth.
