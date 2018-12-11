The Raiders parted ways with Anderson on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Anderson didn't have long to gain a foothold in the Raiders backfield, lasting just a week in Oakland before the two sides went their separate ways. The veteran running back has now departed from two different teams this season, taking the field for just 55 offensive snaps over nine games for Carolina prior to being released by the Panthers earlier. Given that he racked up a career-high 1,007 yards in 2017, there may still be some teams out there interested in adding Stewart as depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answered to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...