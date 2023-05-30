The Commanders waived Dantzler on Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Dantzler was cut by the Vikings in March and claimed off waivers by Washington, but he finds himself as a free agent for the second time this offseason following the first wave of OTAs. The 2020 third-round pick totaled 149 tackles, 17 pass defenses, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns across 35 appearances with Minnesota, so he should draw at least some interest from around the league.
