Dantzler (undisclosed) tried out for the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The cornerback signed with Buffalo in June, got waived/injured July 28 and then reverted to injured reserve before being let go with an injury settlement. Dantzler was selected by the Vikings in the third round of the 2020 Draft and started 26 of 35 games over three seasons. The fourth-year pro was waived by Minnesota in March after recording 50 tackles and five passes defended in 2022.