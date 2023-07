Dantzler (undisclosed) reverted to the Bills' injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dantzler was waived Friday with an injury designation, though the nature of this issue is unclear after he reportedly sat out practice Thursday due to undisclosed reasons. The 24-year-old cornerback will now be forced to miss the entirety of the 2023 season unless he can reach an injury settlement with the Bills.