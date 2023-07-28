Dantzler was waived by the Bills Friday with an injury designation, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Getzenberg also noted that Dantzler showed up late to Thursday's practice without his helmet and did not participate. Dantzler played in 10 games last season for the Vikings where he registered 50 tackles, five pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The 2020 third-round pick was picked up by the Bills in June and was expected to compete for a depth spot in the secondary but will now have to look elsewhere for that opportunity.