Dantzler (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury designation by the Bills on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dantzler was initially placed on injured reserve by the Bills on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, but he'll now be free to sign elsewhere once he's healthy. The 24-year-old appeared in 10 games with the Vikings last year and tallied 50 tackles (45 solo), five pass defenses, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.