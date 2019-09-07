Cardinals' Brandon Williams: Sent to IR
Williams (shoudler) reverted to Arizona's injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Williams was waived/injured by the Cardinals during final roster cuts. The former third-round pick in the 2016 draft could reach an injury settlement with the team once he recovers from the injury or else he is set to watch the season from the sidelines.
