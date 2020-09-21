The Cardinals placed Williams (ankle) on injured reserve Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams missed this past Sunday's win over Washington with an ankle injury, and the Cardinals have opted to shut him down for at least the next three games. He'll be eligible to return in Week 6 against the Cowboys. Dan Arnold is expected to be the No. 1 TE while Williams sits out, and Darrell Daniels will continue to log a sizable workload.