Linsley (knee) is questionable for Sunday against the Texans.
Linsley suffered the injury in Week 2 against the Chiefs, and he was unable to suit up in Week 3's loss to the Jaguars. If he's unable to play, the Chargers will be left without their No. 1 center, and Will Clapp will likely draw the start once again.
