Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Tending to foot injury
Brown was seen with a walking boot on his right foot Monday, but the linebacker expects to suit up Sunday versus the Giants in New York, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The NFL's leading tackler with 41, Brown sustained the injury in Week 4 against the Eagles, when he managed a season-low five stops. His number of practice reps in the coming days will likely forecast his odds to miss no time.
