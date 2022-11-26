The Chargers activated Kelley (knee) from injured reserve Saturday.
Kelley has missed the requisite four games on IR as a result of an MCL sprain, but his first game action since Week 6 was forecast Wednesday when the team designated him for return. With three practices likely under his belt this week, he at least will be an option for L.A.'s backfield behind starter Austin Ekeler along with Isaiah Spiller and Sony Michel. In six appearances this season, Kelley has averaged 4.5 YPC on his 23 rushes and hauled in seven of 10 targets for 56 yards.