Kelley ran four times and lost two yards in Sunday's 34-28 win against the Jets. He also caught both of his targets for four yards.

It's clear Kelley has been surpassed on the depth chart by Kalen Ballage (55 snaps Sunday), but crucially the rookie is not expected to operate as the between-the-tackles ball carrier with the expected return of Austin Ekeler (knee/hamstring). The season-low 11 snaps also put him behind scatback Troymaine Pope (16) although the latter likely reverts to a special teams ace once Ekeler is inevitably able to take the field. The 23-year-old hardly figures to be an attractive fantasy asset so long as Ballege remains healthy.