Slater is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a ruptured biceps tendon, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Additional tests on the biceps injury Slater sustained in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars revealed a ruptured tendon, which will sideline Slater for the rest of the season. The 2021 first-round pick is the latest notable name on the Chargers' offense to get bitten by the injury bug. Storm Norton will take over at left tackle.
