Slater (biceps) is undergoing additional testing on his injury Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Slater was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars in third quarter with a injured biceps and Monday's tests will determine the severity of injury. The left tackle could be looking at lengthy absence, potentially leaving Storm Norton as the next man up at left tackle.
More News
-
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Seen in sling after game•
-
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Will miss Thursday's game•
-
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Lands on COVID list•
-
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Good to go•