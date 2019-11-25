Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Didn't enter concussion protocol

Coach Andy Reid relayed Monday that McCoy wasn't in the NFL's concussion protocol at the end of the Chiefs' Nov. 18 win over the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the team's official site reports.

Per the report, "there was some confusion after the game," and Reid decided Monday to clear that up. In any case, this nugget suggests that following the team's Week 12 bye, McCoy should be fine for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Wednesday's injury report should confirm that, one way or the other, and at the same time provide an update on the status of Damien Williams, who suffered a rib injury Week 11.