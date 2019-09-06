Sheard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Sheard did not practice all week while he still recovers from knee surgery in early August, so his absence Week 1 does not come as a big surprise. Al-Quadin Muhammad is in line to get the start at defensive end in Sheard's absence.

