Alie-Coxhad one reception for three yards on his lone target in Sunday's loss at the Chargers.

Alie-Cox played just 13 snaps on offense. While Alie-Cox continues to improve as a pass catcher, he's going to have a very limited role in the offense as long as Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron are healthy.

