Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Alie-Cox will be monitored in practice due to a knee injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Alie-Cox was held catchless during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Browns (one target), and he appears to have picked up a knee injury during the affair. That the big-bodied tight end looks set to be evaluated in practice is at least a hint that his injury may not be significant, but an official update on Alie-Cox's health may not come until Indianapolis' first practice report of the week is released Wednesday.