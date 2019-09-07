Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Agrees to restructured contract
Jeffery agreed to a contract restructuring Saturday that will guarantee $11.5 million in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The move allows for Jeffery's $11.75 million this season to turn into a signing bonus, freeing up cap space for the Eagles in 2019 while guaranteeing the veteran wide receiver's $11.5 million contract in 2020. As a result, Jeffery is all but guaranteed to be a part of a loaded wide-receiver group for the foreseeable future.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller step up
Antonio Brown's release from the Raiders opens the door for a couple of players to become big-time...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1