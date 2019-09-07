Jeffery agreed to a contract restructuring Saturday that will guarantee $11.5 million in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move allows for Jeffery's $11.75 million this season to turn into a signing bonus, freeing up cap space for the Eagles in 2019 while guaranteeing the veteran wide receiver's $11.5 million contract in 2020. As a result, Jeffery is all but guaranteed to be a part of a loaded wide-receiver group for the foreseeable future.

