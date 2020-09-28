Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jeffery (foot) will ramp up his activity in practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Pederson wouldn't go as far as saying that Jeffery could make his season debut at San Francisco in Week 4, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see the veteran wideout making progress. With DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Jalen Reagor (thumb) both banged up, and Dallas Goedert (ankle) also expected to miss time, Jeffery would likely slot into an immediate starting role if he were able to get healthy in time to face the 49ers. The 30-year-old wideout took part in his first practice of the season last Thursday, albeit as a limited participant.