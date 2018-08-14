Head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that he didn't know if Graham (ankle) was going to be ready for Week 1, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Graham, who is recovering from ankle surgery, has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp, and there has been no sign that the defensive end is going to be ready for the start of the regular season. He is coming off a season where he posted a career-high 9.5 sacks, so there isn't a reason for the team to rush Graham back to the field, but there does seem to be a real chance his absence could extend beyond the Eagles' season opener.