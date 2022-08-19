For his first four seasons in the NFL, many were enamored with Kenny Golladay's combination of size and athleticism as a perimeter receiver. However, injuries often were a bugaboo for him, and his 2021 season never got off the ground after his move to the New York Giants. Where should Golladay and the rest of the Giants be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? How should you approach New York quarterback Daniel Jones during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep?

In 2019, Golladay played 16 games and finished with 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. He averaged 13.6 yards before the catch and had an average depth of target of 14.6 yards, but those numbers fell to 10.9 and 13.7, last year. He could be one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers if New York's offense can improve. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. He began training camp as Seattle's projected starter for the first time in his NFL career. Chris Carson had been the lead back in the offense over the past three seasons while Penny spent most of that time sidelined with injuries.

Carson is now retired due to a neck injury, leaving Penny as the RB1 in the offense. He was excellent down the stretch last year, leading the NFL with 671 rushing yards over the final five games of the campaign. Penny is being drafted behind running backs such as A.J. Dillon and Kenneth Walker III, but SportsLine's model projects him to have a better season than those players.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bills running back James Cook as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The rookie has a high bar to meet, set by his brother Dalvin, but he has already been drawing high marks from his performance during training camp. The Bills' offense runs through quarterback Josh Allen, but Buffalo made Cook a top pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

How much new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will encourage Allen to continue taking bumps as a primary rusher remains to be seen, but Cook has the most three-down back potential of any runner in Dorsey's stable. Cook's explosiveness and ability as a pass-catcher make him the most well-rounded player in the running back room, which is why the model projects he will outplay other platooned backs like Michael Carter, Darrell Henderson and Jamaal Williams this year.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. While many will hold out hope that Metcalf's ability will supersede the drop-off in quarterback talent with Russell Wilson now in Denver, the underlying numbers from when Wilson was hurt last season don't inspire confidence.

Against Pittsburgh and Jacksonville with Geno Smith at QB, Metcalf's average depth of target was 5.4 yards. In the 14 other games in which Wilson was quarterback, that figure was 13.96. Metcalf managed to score twice against the Jaguars, but only had three touchdowns against divisional opponents overall last year. Wilson played through most of last season with a finger injury and still averaged 6.7 air yards per completed pass, while Smith finished at 5.3. Metcalf is a downfield threat without a downfield passer this season, which is why the model likes others with worse 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Diontae Johnson, D.J. Moore and Jerry Jeudy to have significantly better Fantasy campaigns.

