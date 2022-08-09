Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs 23 touchdown passes in his first 12 starts to surpass Dan Marino (173) for the most ever by a player in the first 75 starts of his career. Mahomes can also surpass Matthew Stafford for the most passing yards through 75 career starts. His success has been well documented over the past few seasons, making him one of the top players in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. However, is there any value in selecting him as one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks?

Mahomes is one of the first quarterbacks off the board in most 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings, but are there any quarterbacks who should be selected ahead of him?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. He has not quite reached his potential over the last two seasons, as an ACL injury in 2020 and a run-heavy offense in 2021 handcuffed his success. Despite that, Sutton still finished seventh in air yards in 2021, putting him in between Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

Sutton has an opportunity to recapture his elite form this year, especially with star Russell Wilson taking over at quarterback. Wilson is one of the best downfield passers in the NFL, immediately creating upside for Sutton and the other Denver wide receivers. SportsLine's model has Sutton listed ahead of Adam Thielen and Gabriel Davis in its Fantasy football rankings 2022, but those wideouts are being drafted four rounds earlier on average. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. A 2021 first-round pick, Bateman's rookie year started with missing the first five games due to injury and ended with playing without Lamar Jackson for another five games. He produced a disappointing 46-515-1 stat line, but still found himself elevated to the WR1 position in Baltimore during the offseason thanks to the trade of Marquise Brown.

Baltimore will still retain its run-first philosophy, but Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver in this offense, and Bateman now has his role. The second-year player also has the size that Brown lacked to be a red-zone threat. He's also a deep threat, as he led the Big Ten in yards per reception as a sophomore. Better health from Bateman and Jackson should do wonders for the former's progression. The model lists Bateman as a top-30 WR after he finished as the WR80 in the Fantasy football WR rankings last season. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. He failed to live up to his Fantasy football ADP last year, catching 63 passes on 105 targets for 869 yards and just five touchdowns. Brown also missed nearly five full games due to various injuries.

He is now moving to a new offense in Philadelphia, but the Eagles are not a pass-happy attack either. They will rely on their ground and pound approach under dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, putting a cap on Brown's potential production. SportsLine's model has identified him as a player to stay away from early in your Fantasy football picks due to his injury history and new offensive system. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

