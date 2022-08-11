Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has become well-known for his production on the field and his enthusiasm for playing Fantasy football. He must have known the implications of his comments when he said it might be useful for him to receive fewer touches this season in an effort to stay healthy. Ekeler is among the top running backs in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings, but what should his comments mean for your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep?

Ekeler may be on to something, as he dealt with a variety of injuries last season despite managing to play in 16 games. In 2020, he played in just 10. Many are considering Ekeler for their first 2022 Fantasy football picks, but have reason to be concerned about his potential as one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts if he breaks down again this season. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Like Washington running back Antonio Gibson, Pollard was utilized as a hybrid running back/wide receiver at Memphis, but has now developed into a running back capable of making players on the outside and between the tackles. With Ezekiel Elliott's legs seemingly wearing down after years of heavy usage, Pollard looks like the fresher, more explosive back.

Pollard carried the ball 130 times for 719 yards and two scores in 2021 while adding 39 receptions for 337 yards despite playing in 42 percent of the offensive snaps or fewer in every game. Pollard's 6.2 yards per touch ranked second among NFL running backs last season, while Elliott's 4.5 ranked 35th. With Pollard potentially cutting even deeper into Elliott's workload in 2022, the model ranks him as its RB21 even though he's been the 31st running back off the board according to the 2022 Fantasy football ADP. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Lions running back D'Andre Swift as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. Some concern surrounds Swift after he played just 13 games for the second consecutive season and fellow running back Jamaal Williams finished with 153 carries to Swift's 151. However, when both players were active last season, Swift had an offensive snap rate of 50.8 percent to Williams' 28.8.

Swift finished last season with 37 more carries than he received in 2020 and caught 16 more passes for 452 total receiving yards and two touchdowns. The main concern with Swift is whether he can stay on the field for an entire season, but if that ends up being the case in 2022, it could result in significant Fantasy production. Detroit enters 2022 with the fifth-easiest strength of schedule and is short on offensive playmakers, meaning significant usage for Swift as long as he's healthy. The model projects Swift to have a season on par with or better than other highly-drafted backs like Aaron Jones, Leonard Fournette and James Conner. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. Stevenson is coming off a successful rookie season, scoring at least 12 points in PPR leagues in three games. He had seven games with double-digit carries, with most of those coming in the second half of the season.

However, he could continue to be the backup to starting running back Damien Harris, which puts a cap on his potential production. He could also split time with James White and rookie Pierre Strong, so his volume may not be very high. Stevenson is being drafted before backs like Rashaad Penny and Chase Edmonds in many drafts, but SportsLine's model projects him to finish behind both of those players in Fantasy production. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.