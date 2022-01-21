The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs is here, and Fantasy football is still going strong. With eight teams remaining, it's harder to find Fantasy football sleepers to fit in your lineups. Whether it's at quarterback, running back or receiver, there aren't many mysteries. With quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Josh Allen all participating in this week's action, there's no shortage of star power either.

The stakes are high in the NFL playoffs 2022, and Fantasy football lineups can ill afford a player to have an underwhelming game. The right set of Fantasy football rankings can help you avoid a clunker from your stars and spotlight a sleeper who's about to shine. Before locking in your NFL divisional round Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the playoff Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bills running back Devin Singletary, ranking him as a top-five player at his position. The result: Singletary rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns and also caught three passes for 13 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 NFL Playoffs Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell. The rookie from Louisiana has been a workhorse for his team all season and his production projects to be as reliable as ever for the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. The 49ers have given him at least 20 carries in his previous six games, including 27 last week against the Cowboys.

Mitchell is No. 2 in SportsLine's divisional round Fantasy football RB rankings. He's up against a Packers defense that's shown it can be vulnerable against the run. Green Bay gave up at least 130 yards on the ground in three straight games in December, including a 219-yard performance by Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns.

And a massive shocker: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns this year, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench.

Stafford accounted for three total touchdowns in an NFL Wild Card Weekend win over the Cardinals but head coach Sean McVay predominantly leaned on the rushing attack in a 34-11 win. Stafford threw just 17 times, though he did compete 13 of those passes for 202 yards. Now, he'll take on a Bucs defense that ranked fourth in net yards allowed per passing attempt (5.6).

How to set 2022 NFL divisional round Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an under-the-radar running back to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings, ahead of backs like Aaron Jones and Sony Michel. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get NFL playoff Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which RB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has out-performed experts big-time.