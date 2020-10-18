Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Le'Veon Bell signs with the Chiefs ( 2:19 )

One of four remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-0 due to a balanced offense and strong defense, leading to popular Fantasy football picks week after week. One of the central players in that attack is running back James Conner, who leads the Steelers with 268 rushing yards on 55 carries and three touchdowns. Conner is coming off a three-year run that saw him miss 11 games but still pile up 1,581 rushing yards and score 16 touchdowns. How high should Conner be in your Week 6 Fantasy football rankings against the visiting Cleveland Browns?

Are there other running backs with more favorable Fantasy football matchups in Week 6? A reliable set of Week 6 NFL Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 6 start-sit decisions, trade evaluations, and even help you find a gem on the Fantasy football waiver wire the rest of your league may have missed. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Metcalf hauled in six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 6

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. The four-year veteran is enjoying a standout season, catching 18 of 27 targets with 221 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Smith hauled in five of seven targets for 40 yards and two scores in Tennessee's blowout victory against the Bills.

With Corey Davis likely remaining on the Titans' reserve/COVID-19 list, Smith could be in store for another elevated target count in Week 6 against the 1-4 Texans. Houston is 22nd in the NFL in total defense, and even with a banged-up hamstring, Smith is in line for a monster week. SportsLine's Fantasy football tight end rankings agree, ranking Smith solidly inside the top 10 at his position.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Jaguars, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Watson is coming off his best performance of the season, completing 71.4 percent of his passes for over 350 yards and three scores in Houston's victory over Jacksonville. Watson has now thrown two or more touchdowns in each of his last three games. However, Watson and the Texans face a stiff test on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Tennessee's defense has recorded multiple interceptions in three consecutive games this season. In addition, Watson has failed to eclipse 250 passing yards in his last two outings against the Titans. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Watson is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6.

How to set your Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.