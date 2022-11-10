The Cowboys are hoping to have Ezekiel Elliott (knee) play in Week 10 at Green Bay, but it sounds like he's going to be cautious. Elliott said Wednesday after getting in a limited practice that he's not going to rush coming back after sitting out in Week 8, and Dallas was on a bye in Week 9.

"I just need to get some more reps, just to see where I'm at," Elliott said via Todd Archer of ESPN. "I would say there is urgency, but I think what's important is just making sure my knee is good and ready to go. That's the priority. The priority is the long run. I plan to play deep into the playoffs, so the long game is definitely the priority."

If Elliott can't play against the Packers then Tony Pollard would be looking at a big workload again, and that would be great for his Fantasy outlook. With Elliott out against the Bears in Week 8, Pollard had 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns, along with one catch for 16 yards.

Pollard has now scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, so he's worth using as a No. 2 running back even if Elliott plays. But if Elliott is out then Pollard could be a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

The Packers have allowed eight running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Green Bay is now down a key member of its defense after Rashan Gary (ACL) got injured in Week 9 at Detroit. Continue to monitor what happens with Elliott leading up to Sunday, and if he's out then Pollard should be a star.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2547 RUYDS -5 TD 10 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.5

Tom Brady has been a bad Fantasy quarterback this year. He has one game with multiple touchdowns and two games with more than 19 Fantasy points. For the season, he's averaging just 17.1 Fantasy points per game.

But this will be a breakout game for him against the Seahawks in Germany. For starters, Brady loves playing in international games. He's undefeated in three international games in his career, and he's passed for 952 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in those outings. He's scored at least 26 Fantasy points in each of those games (two in London and one in Mexico City) and only needs 258 more yards to break Blake Bortles' record for most career passing yards outside of the United States.

The Seahawks have allowed two of their past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and four quarterbacks have topped 20 Fantasy points against Seattle this year. Brady will add to that total in this matchup.

With Tampa Bay's run game a failure, Brady will again attempt at least 40 passes, which he's done for seven games in a row. He'll also be above 300 passing yards, which has happened three times in his past seven outings. But this time he'll get multiple touchdowns and deliver a potential top-five performance this week.

Brady is due for a big game. Playing overseas might be what he needs to get his season back on track, and Fantasy managers will enjoy the results in Week 10.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE MIA -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 1980 RUYDS 35 TD 15 INT 3 FPTS/G 23.8 Tagovailoa is on fire coming into Week 10 with consecutive games of 30 Fantasy points. He should stay hot this week against the Browns, even though Cleveland has allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 19 Fantasy points this season. In his past two outings against Detroit and Chicago, Tagovailoa has attempted at least 30 passes and connected for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle look unstoppable, and Tagovailoa looks in complete command of Mike McDaniel's offense. Tagovailoa once again has top-five upside in Week 10. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1322 RUYDS 602 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.5 Fields was amazing in Week 9 as the Start of the Week, scoring 47 Fantasy points to lead all quarterbacks. He ran for 178 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, which is now four games in a row with at least 60 rushing yards and three games in a row with a rushing score. He also attempted a season-high 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. The addition of Chase Claypool gives him a respectable receiving corps with Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, and Fields looks unstoppable on the ground. He should have another dominant game against the Lions in Week 10, and Detroit allows an average of 23.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks (Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith and Aaron Rodgers) have at least 40 rushing yards against the Lions, with Hurts and Smith scoring touchdowns on the ground. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DAL -5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 591 RUYDS 45 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 16 Prescott was fantastic in Week 8 against Chicago with 29 Fantasy points, and hopefully he'll continue to ramp up his throwing after being out five games with a thumb injury. He only attempted 27 passes against the Bears, but he had 250 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, as well as 34 rushing yards and a touchdown. Prescott has a good history coming off a bye, averaging 26.4 Fantasy points per game in five games after a bye in his career. The Packers just lost standout pass rusher Rashan Gary (ACL) and could be without cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle) after both were hurt in Week 9 at Detroit. This should be another productive outing for Prescott in Week 10. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2199 RUYDS 196 TD 16 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.5 Smith continues to be one of the best stories in the NFL and for Fantasy managers, and he had another solid outing in Week 9 at Arizona with 24 Fantasy points. He has now scored at least 20 points in six of nine games this season, including consecutive games with at least 22 points, and he should have another quality outing against the Buccaneers in Germany. Four of the past seven quarterbacks against Tampa Bay have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, with only Matthew Stafford over that stretch failing to reach at least 19 points. Smith should have a safe floor with a high ceiling in what should be a fun game in Munich.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC SF -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1691 RUYDS 23 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.5 This matchup against the Chargers isn't a favorable one since only two quarterbacks have scored more than 17 Fantasy points against them this season. Teams have been running all over the Chargers, and that could easily happen again with Christian McCaffrey this week. But I'm counting on Garoppolo to stay hot this week, and he has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row. This will hopefully be a balanced attack for the 49ers, and Garoppolo should use all of his weapons, especially with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) back. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2075 RUYDS 152 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 18 Lawrence can be used as a starter in deeper leagues this week at the Chiefs. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and Kansas City has allowed all but two quarterbacks this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points. The two who failed to reach that mark were Matt Ryan in Week 3 and Malik Willis last week, and Willis is the lone quarterback who didn't have at least two touchdown passes against the Chiefs. With the Jaguars likely chasing points on the road, look for Lawrence to post a decent stat line with his Fantasy production. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2041 RUYDS 29 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.3 Goff hasn't topped 19 Fantasy points since Week 4, and he only has one game with multiple touchdowns in four outings since then. But the reason he's listed here is the hope he takes advantage of the matchup with the Bears. Chicago has allowed 59 Fantasy points in the past two games against Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa, and Goff could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues. In two games against Chicago last year, Goff had 470 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 17.1 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2091 RUYDS 60 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.1 Rodgers was a disaster in Week 9 at Detroit with 291 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for 15 Fantasy points. He's now scored 19 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't topped 20 points in any game this season. The Cowboys have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL and allow an average of just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Only Justin Fields in Week 8 and Jalen Hurts in Week 6 have scored more than 17 Fantasy points against Dallas, and now Rodgers is without one of his top receivers in Romeo Doubs (ankle). It's time to move on from Rodgers as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback if you haven't done so already. Andy Dalton QB NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT NO -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1385 RUYDS 33 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.1 It might seem like the matchup with Pittsburgh is favorable because the Steelers allow an average of 22.9 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. But that would be a huge mistake. T.J. Watt (pectoral) is expected to return for Pittsburgh this week after being out since Week 1, and this will be the Steelers first game with new cornerback William Jackson III after he was acquired via trade from Washington. If Watt is back to form, Dalton should be in trouble, and he only has two games this season with more than 15 Fantasy points. He's an easy fade this week, even in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND LV -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1880 RUYDS 67 TD 11 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.2 Carr scored 22 Fantasy points in Week 9 at Jacksonville, but that's just his second game with more than 15 Fantasy points since Week 3. Even though Indianapolis has been in complete disarray this season, the pass defense has held up, and opposing quarterbacks average just 16.6 Fantasy points per game against the Colts. No quarterback has passed for multiple touchdowns against Indianapolis in five games in a row, and this should be a game where Josh Jacobs gets on track for the Raiders. Carr is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU NYG -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1399 RUYDS 363 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.5 If Jones runs in this game then he should have the chance for a decent Fantasy outing. He has three games this season with at least 68 rushing yards, and he's averaging 20.7 Fantasy points per game over that span. But the man who should be doing the most running is Saquon Barkley, and he should carry the Giants this week -- as he typically does. The Texans run defense is awful, and teams usually dominate on the ground against Houston. As a result, opposing quarterbacks average just 13.3 Fantasy points per game against the Texans. And as far as rushing yards allowed to quarterbacks, Houston just held Jalen Hurts to 23 yards on the ground in Week 9. Jones is only an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2254 RUYDS 51 TD 13 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.1 If you were to say prior to Week 9 at Atlanta that Herbert would attempt 43 passes with 30 completions against that secondary then he should have had a huge outing, even without Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle). But he only passed for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception and ran for 3 yards, and he's now scored 16 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. It will be hard to trust Herbert at San Francisco if Allen and Williams remain out, and the 49ers allow an average of just 15.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes in Week 7 and Marcus Mariota, who had 11 Fantasy points with his rushing stats in Week 6, are the lone quarterbacks with more than 19 points against San Francisco this year.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 384 REC 5 REYDS 37 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.4 The setup for Patterson is great against Carolina this week. It's a short week for the Panthers after their defense spent nearly 40 minutes on the field against the Bengals in Week 9. In that game against Cincinnati, Carolina couldn't stop Joe Mixon, who had 22 carries for 153 yards and four touchdowns, along with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The Panthers have now allowed seven running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Patterson just scored 17 PPR points against the Chargers in Week 9 in his return from a four-game absence with a knee injury. Patterson has played five games this season, and he has a touchdown in four of them. He also scored a touchdown in both meetings with the Panthers last year. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 397 REC 14 REYDS 143 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are both worth starting this week, with Montgomery a useful No. 2 running back in all leagues and Herbert as a flex. The Lions are No. 2 in most rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs with 11 and eight running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against Detroit. There have also been four sets of tandems to score at least 11 PPR points against the Lions, including the Eagles (Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell), Washington (J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson), Minnesota (Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison) and Dallas (Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard). Montgomery has at least 15 total touches in five games in a row, and he has two games over that span with at least 12 PPR points. He has scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past five outings against the Lions. Herbert only had two PPR points in Week 9 against Miami, but he scored 15 PPR points in his previous two outings against New England and Dallas and will hopefully get back on track this week. Jamaal Williams RB DET Detroit • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 545 REC 9 REYDS 57 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.7 Williams had an empty stat line in Week 9 against Green Bay because he failed to score a touchdown or catch a pass. He did have 24 carries for 81 yards and got a two-point conversion, but you would like more Fantasy production with that much work. He should rebound this week against the Bears, who have allowed a running back to score at least 12 PPR points in eight games in a row, including seven with at least 16 PPR points. D'Andre Swift is also worth using as a low-end starter or flex, but Williams should continue to lead Detroit's backfield in playing time and hopefully production. Williams could be a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues if he scores a touchdown in this matchup. D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 296 REC 4 REYDS 25 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.3 It appears like Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is going to play this week, but I still like Foreman as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Hubbard can be a solid flex option since the Falcons run defense has struggled all season, allowing five running backs to score at least 18 PPR points in five of their past six games. Foreman had one of those outings in Week 8 with 26 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Hubbard didn't play in that game, but both Panthers should be able to coexist in this matchup. In Week 7 at Tampa Bay in the game Hubbard was injured, both Carolina running backs scored at least 15 PPR points. It would be great if Foreman and Hubbard can repeat that performance this week. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -11 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 328 REC 31 REYDS 239 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 The Eagles run defense without Jordan Davis (ankle) isn't as stout, and Dameon Pierce just had 27 carries for 139 yards against Philadelphia in Week 9. Gibson has that in his favor, and he should also benefit with J.D. McKissic (neck) still hurt. Washington will likely be chasing points this week, and Gibson should be heavily involved in the passing game. He has 12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets in his past three games, and he scored 11 PPR points against Philadelphia in Week 3 with 12 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 2 yards. Gibson will share work with Brian Robinson in this matchup, but Robinson is just a flex. Gibson should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues given his role in the passing game.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE MIA -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 519 REC 13 REYDS 112 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 You should be able to use Wilson and Raheem Mostert as at least flex options this week against the Browns. I'd give a slight nod to Mostert as the better option, but Wilson played well in his Miami debut in Week 9 at Chicago. Against the Bears, Wilson had nine carries for 51 yards, along with three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He outplayed Mostert (nine carries for 26 yards and a touchdown and no catches on two targets), and Wilson also played one more snap than Mostert, which could be a sign of things to come. The Browns have allowed a running back to score at least 11 PPR points in every game this year. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 117 REC 20 REYDS 135 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 With the potential of White taking away more work from Leonard Fournette continuing to gain momentum, White is worth using as a flex option this week against the Seahawks. Tom Spencer, who is the CBS Sports Editorial Consultant in the TV booth with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, told us on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Sunday that the Buccaneers coaches want to give more work to White moving forward to help Fournette. In Week 9 against the Rams, White had a season-high eight carries for 27 yards, along with three catches for 7 yards on three targets. Fournette isn't getting benched -- at least as far as we know -- but if White continues to get more high-level touches then he could be the more valuable Fantasy option. I still like Fournette as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but White is worth using as a flex. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 12 REYDS 88 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 The Steelers haven't said they are benching Najee Harris, but Mike Tomlin indicated Warren could have a bigger role for Pittsburgh after the bye in Week 9. That could make Warren a potential flex option this week against the Saints. In the Steelers last game before their bye in Week 8 at Philadelphia, Warren had six carries for 50 yards, along with three catches for 25 yards on three targets. If he's able to replicate that level of production this week against New Orleans then that would make him a flex play in all leagues. Harris, for now, remains a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but make sure Warren is rostered in case a permanent change happens for the Steelers in their backfield. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 6.7 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 19 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 I wish we had some clarity on the Kansas City backfield because this is a great matchup against the Jaguars. I wouldn't be surprised if Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the team in touches or Isiah Pacheco -- or all of them could struggle with limited work. But I'll mention McKinnon here as a sleeper for two reasons. For starters, he continues to lead the Chiefs in snaps, and Jacksonville is tied with Kansas City for the most receptions allowed to running backs with 60. That's great for Travis Etienne on the other side of the ball, but McKinnon is the most likely to exploit that part of the Jaguars defense. In PPR, consider McKinnon a flex, and he just had a season-high 10 PPR points in Week 9 against the Titans with six catches for 40 yards on eight targets.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN BUF -5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 347 REC 27 REYDS 207 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8 Singletary continues to lead the Bills backfield, but we'll see what happens in Week 10 with Nyheim Hines getting more practice time following his trade from the Colts last week. Singletary has yet to rush for a touchdown and has just two games with more than 10 PPR points. The Vikings haven't allowed a running back to score in three games in a row against Miami, Arizona and Washington, and we'll see what the Buffalo offense looks like with Josh Allen (elbow) potentially at less than 100 percent. I would only use Singletary as a flex in the majority of leagues this week. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 7.5 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 389 REC 16 REYDS 99 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 We'll see what happens with Aaron Jones (ankle) this week, but even if he's out it will be hard to trust Dillon as anything more than a flex in the majority of leagues. And if Jones plays then Dillon is not worth using at all. It's been a disappointing season for Dillon, who hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 and has finished with six PPR points or less in five of his past seven games. The Cowboys have only allowed three touchdowns to running backs this season and have surrendered the fifth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs for the year. Jones will be a low-end No. 2 running back if he plays, but continue to monitor his status when it comes to Dillon. Darrell Henderson Jr. RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 253 REC 16 REYDS 91 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Henderson looked the best of the Rams running backs in Week 9 at Tampa Bay, but that only translated to 12 carries for 56 yards and no catches on one target. We'll see if Cam Akers continues to take on more work, and we also have the potential of Kyren Williams (ankle) playing this week. It's a backfield to avoid, even in a favorable matchup against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed a running back to score at least 17 PPR points in four games in a row, and Akers even had 12 PPR points against the Cardinals in Week 3 with 12 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown (Henderson had four carries for 17 yards). But the Rams have only had a running back score at least 10 PPR points just four times this season, and Henderson is even a risky flex option in Week 10. Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 263 REC 16 REYDS 138 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 The Broncos backfield is another situation you might want to avoid this week against the Titans. Chase Edmonds was added in Week 9 via trade from Miami, and now we could see three running backs involved with Gordon, Edmonds and Latavius Murray. I would trust Murray the most given his touchdown potential since he has scored in each of his past two games and has three games in a row with at least 13 total touches. Gordon scored in Week 8 at Jacksonville but has combined for just 19 PPR points in his past three outings. The Titans are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so all of Denver's running backs could be in bad shape this week.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 245 REC 19 REYDS 122 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 The Cardinals are expected to be without center Rodney Hudson (knee) and right guard Will Hernandez (chest) this week, and left guard Justin Pugh (knee) is out for the season. It could be tough for Conner to find room on the ground, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. In Week 9 against Seattle, he returned from a three-game absence with a rib injury and had seven carries for 45 yards and five catches for 19 yards on five targets, but he struggled in the first game against the Rams in Week 3 with 13 carries for 39 yards and three catches for 18 yards on five targets. The Rams have allowed just four total touchdowns to running backs this season, and Christian McCaffrey has two of them. Conner is a low-end starter or flex at best in the majority of leagues this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 65 REYDS 404 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 Godwin has yet to score a touchdown this season, and he just had his worst game in his past six outings in Week 9 against the Rams with seven catches for 36 yards on 10 targets. But this will be his breakout game against Seattle this week in Germany. He has four games in a row with at least 10 targets and six catches, and that volume should help him against the Seahawks. They have faced 12 receivers who have caught at least four passes against them, and all of them have scored at least 11 PPR points. Eight receivers had at least five catches against Seattle and five of them scored at least 14 PPR points. With Tom Brady as the Start of the Week, look for him to again lean heavily on Godwin and Mike Evans in this matchup, and both should be excellent against the Seahawks. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR KC Kansas City • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 60 REYDS 582 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Smith-Schuster is back as a standout Fantasy receiver again, and he should have another big outing against the Jaguars at home in Week 10. He has scored at least 18 PPR points in three games in a row with 25 targets for 22 catches, 325 yards and two touchdowns over that span. The Jaguars have allowed six receivers in the past four games to score at least 13 PPR points, and Smith-Schuster is the most likely Kansas City receiver to hit that mark this week. I also like Mecole Hardman as a sleeper in this matchup, and hopefully he can score at least 11 PPR points for the fifth game in a row in Week 10. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 50 REYDS 346 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are likely out again in Week 10, which means Palmer should continue to see a hefty amount of targets. The Chargers didn't have Allen and Williams in Week 9 at Atlanta, and Palmer had eight catches for 106 yards on 10 targets. He now has four games this season with at least eight targets, and he has scored at least 13 PPR points in all four outings. If Allen and Williams remain out again in Week 10 at San Francisco, Palmer's targets should remain high, which is exciting given his potential production. Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 70 REYDS 574 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 Kirk went through a rough stretch of games from Weeks 4-8 when he faced tough pass defenses in Philadelphia, Houston, Indianapolis, the Giants and Denver and scored 10 PPR points or less in four of those five games. He snapped out of his funk in Week 9 against Las Vegas with eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should have another quality outing this week against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Kirk will likely see a heavy volume of targets with the Jaguars potentially chasing points on the road. He has top-10 upside in this matchup. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 54 REYDS 449 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.6 After a slow start, Jeudy is finally starting to play like a standout Fantasy receiver, and hopefully Denver's bye in Week 9 didn't slow him down. In his past two games prior to the bye, Jeudy scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing against the Jets and Jaguars with a combined 18 targets for 13 catches, 159 yards and a touchdown over that span. He should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Titans, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 11 receivers with at least 12 PPR points against Tennessee this season, and hopefully Jeudy and Courtland Sutton add to that total. Both are worth starting in all leagues this week, with Jeudy's value slightly higher given his recent level of production.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 43 REYDS 320 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 Moore led the Cardinals in targets in Week 9 against Seattle with 10 and finished with eight catches for 69 yards. He now has consecutive games with at least eight targets, seven catches, 69 yards and 14 PPR points. He's doing a great job as the running mate for DeAndre Hopkins and should be started in all three-receiver leagues in Week 10 at the Rams. Moore missed the first game against the Rams in Week 3 with a hamstring injury, but Greg Dortch had nine catches for 80 yards on 10 targets in his place. Hopefully, Moore can do something similar in the rematch. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 52 REYDS 407 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 As Justin Fields continues to improve, so does Mooney, who is worth using as a starter in all three-receiver leagues for Week 10 against Detroit. Mooney just scored his first touchdown in Week 9 against Miami, and he finished with seven catches for 43 yards on eight targets for 17 PPR points. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past six games, and Fields is starting to improve as a passer. He has great matchups this week against the Lions, who have allowed 11 receivers to score at least 15 PPR points this year. In two games against Detroit in 2021, Mooney had 10 catches for 148 yards on 15 targets, scoring at least 17 PPR points in each meeting. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 43 REYDS 338 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 Pickens had no catches in Week 8 at Philadelphia, but now Chase Claypool is gone following his trade from Pittsburgh to Chicago, which should open up targets. Since Week 4, Pickens has three games in five outings with at least 14 PPR points, and hopefully that production comes back after the bye. The Saints could again be without Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) for the fifth game in a row, and 11 receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against New Orleans this year. I like Pickens and Diontae Johnson as high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues in Week 10. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 46 REYDS 417 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Peoples-Jones has the chance to be a viable No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week at Miami in the majority of leagues. The Dolphins have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year, and Peoples-Jones has a nice streak of three games in a row with at least 11 PPR points heading into Week 10. He's also done that in four of his past five outings, and he has at least 71 receiving yards in four of his past five games. Hopefully this is the week he'll find the end zone for the first time this year, and he should continue to work well in tandem with Amari Cooper, who is a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU NYG -5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 232 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Slayton is the most reliable receiver for Daniel Jones right now, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. He only has one touchdown on the season, and the Giants are likely going to be running the ball a lot against the Texans. But Slayton can be a low-end No. 3 receiver in this home game against Houston. The Texans have allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, and Slayton has the best chance to reach that total compared to Wan'Dale Robinson or potentially Kenny Golladay this week.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 57 REYDS 418 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 Thielen had a disappointing game in Week 9 at Washington with three catches for 67 yards on seven targets. He's only scored one touchdown in his past five games and has just two touchdowns on the season. Now, with the addition of T.J. Hockenson, the Vikings have an improved receiving corps, which should limit Thielen's upside. He's still worth starting in three-receiver leagues this week against the Bills, but he's not a must-start option in two-receiver formats. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 76 REYDS 550 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.1 Pittman will hopefully start to get going with quarterback Sam Ehlinger, but it's been a struggle so far with 10 catches for 75 yards and no touchdowns on 15 targets in the past two games against Washington and New England. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and we don't know how the coaching staff under Jeff Saturday will feature Pittman. Maybe things will look great for Pittman in a productive matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Or, Pittman could have another poor outing, and the uncertainty makes him just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -11 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 66 REYDS 455 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 Samuel scored a touchdown in Week 9 against Minnesota, but it was his first score since Week 2. He finished the game with three catches for 65 yards on four targets, and he's been at five targets or less for three of his past four games. His rushing production has also been inconsistent of late, and he only had one carry for 16 yards against the Vikings. While he did have seven catches for 48 yards on 10 targets against the Eagles in Week 3, along with three carries for 13 yards, I don't love this matchup for him or Terry McLaurin. I'll start McLaurin as a low-end No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues, but Samuel is a desperation No. 3 option in PPR. The Eagles have allowed just one touchdown to a receiver since Week 5. Allen Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 41 REYDS 248 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Just when it seemed like Robinson was making progress with consecutive games of at least 10 PPR points prior to Week 9, he struggled again with three catches for 24 yards on five targets against the Buccaneers. He's still stuck on two touchdowns for the season, and he didn't play well against the Cardinals in their first meeting in Week 3 with two catches for 23 yards on five targets. We'll also have to monitor this concussion situation for Matthew Stafford, and if he's out then Robinson isn't worth using in three-receiver leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN BUF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 38 REYDS 451 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 Even if Josh Allen (elbow) plays in Week 10 against the Vikings, he's likely going to be limited. And if Allen is out, I want no part of Davis with Case Keenum under center. Davis has struggled lately with a combined 10 PPR points against the Packers and Jets. He's combined for four catches for 68 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets over that span, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6. Continue to monitor what happens with Allen, but Davis will only be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues if Allen starts. And if Allen is out, Davis is a desperation play at receiver given the uncertainty of his rapport and production with Keenum.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DAL -5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 203 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.4 Schultz had his best outing since Week 1 in Week 8 against Chicago with six catches for 74 yards on seven targets. Hopefully, Schultz is over the knee injury that plagued him earlier in the year, and he now has Dak Prescott back at 100 percent. The Packers have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past two games, so hopefully Schultz gets his first touchdown of the season in this matchup. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 48 REYDS 367 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Freiermuth will hopefully see a bump in targets and production now that Chase Claypool was traded to Chicago. In his past two games, Freiermuth had 16 targets for 12 catches and 132 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, but he does have at least 12 PPR points in four of seven games this year. The Saints just allowed Isaiah Likely to score against them in Week 9, so hopefully Freiermuth can follow suit and find the end zone this week as well. Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 182 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Let's hope that Dulcich stays hot in Week 10, and he's worth starting as a No. 1 option in all leagues. He went into Denver's bye in Week 9 on a nice roll with at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He has one touchdown over that span, and he had four catches for 87 yards on five targets against the Jaguars in Week 8. He faces the Titans in Week 10, and Tennessee is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 32 REYDS 246 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Keep an eye on Cameron Brate (neck), and if he returns in Week 10 against Seattle in Munich then hopefully it doesn't impact Otton. His matchup against the Seahawks is amazing -- Seattle is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends -- and Otton just had five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on six targets in a tough matchup against the Rams in Week 9. Even if Brate plays, I will likely still trust Otton as a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 200 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.4 Don't look now, but Kmet is a scoring machine. After not scoring any touchdowns in 2021, Kmet has now scored three times in his past two games against the Cowboys and Dolphins. His best game of the season was against Miami in Week 9 with five catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, and hopefully he's starting to click with an improving Justin Fields. Kmet can be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 10 against the Lions, who have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 57 REYDS 312 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 I was prepared to tell Fantasy managers to drop Higbee in Tuesday's waiver wire column, but I resisted the urge because of his matchup with the Cardinals. Arizona is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Higbee had four catches for 61 yards on four targets against the Cardinals in Week 3. He's struggled of late with a combined four PPR points in his past three outings against Carolina, San Francisco and Tampa Bay, but he should rebound this week because of the Arizona defense.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 46 REYDS 315 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 I thought Tonyan would play well in Week 9 at Detroit, but he let me down with just three catches for 29 yards on four targets. He's now combined for just 19 PPR points in his past three games against Washington, Buffalo and Detroit, and he only has one touchdown on the season. The Cowboys have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end all season and one to score double digits in PPR, which was Tyler Higbee in Week 5. I'm not expecting a big performance from Tonyan in this matchup. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT NO -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 6.7 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 16 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.6 Since scoring 35 PPR points against Seattle in Week 5, Hill has combined for 19 PPR points in his past four outings, including no points against Baltimore in Week 9. He does have one touchdown over that span, but there's no reason to trust Hill in the majority of leagues given his recent lack of production. The Steelers defense could also be dominant this week if T.J. Watt (pectoral) returns as expected, so don't be surprised if Hill has another down game in this matchup on the road. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE MIA -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 238 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.8 The Browns have been phenomenal against opposing tight ends all season, and Gesicki should have another disappointing game this week. Cleveland has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this year, which was Hunter Henry in Week 6. Otherwise, the Browns have limited Pat Freiermuth, Kyle Pitts, Gerald Everett, Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst to eight PPR points or less in each outing. Gesicki has three games with at least 12 PPR points this season and six games with five PPR points or less. I don't have high expectations for him against Cleveland in Week 10.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 53 REYDS 341 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 In Week 9 at Atlanta, without Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle), Everett had eight targets and five catches, but he managed just 36 yards and failed to score. He's now gone four games in a row without a touchdown and has just two scores on the season, and this is a tough matchup against the 49ers on the road. San Francisco has allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends on the season and both came from the Falcons (Kyle Pitts and MyCole Pruitt) in Week 6. Everett can still be a low-end starter in PPR with Allen and Williams likely out again, but he's someone to avoid in non- and 0.5-PPR formats this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Cowboys (at GB)

The Cowboys defense gave up the most points they have allowed all season the last time we saw them against the Bears in Week 8 with 29. Still, the Cowboys DST had four sacks, a fumble recovery and a touchdown in that game. The Dallas defense has at least four sacks in six of the last seven games and at least one turnover in six of eight games. Additionally, the Packers come into this game as the 27th-best scoring offense in the NFL at 17 points per game. Green Bay is also banged up for this game, with Romeo Doubs (ankle) out and Aaron Jones (ankle) potentially limited. Aaron Rodgers has also thrown four interceptions in his past two games against Buffalo and Detroit.

Sleepers

Titans (vs. DEN)

Steelers (vs. NO)

Giants (vs. HOU)

DST to Sit

Buccaneers (vs. SEA)

The Seahawks offense, largely on the backs of the emergence of Kenneth Walker III and Geno Smith, comes in as the fourth-highest scoring offense in the NFL, averaging roughly 27 points per game. They have scored at least 27 points in four of their last five games. Tampa Bay hasn't recorded a turnover in five games in a row, and the Buccaneers have been at three sacks or less in three of the past four games. I'm not sure the Buccaneers DST qualifies as a must-start Fantasy option for this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Robbie Gould K SF San Francisco • #9

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC SF -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 8.6 K RNK 10th Gould has only played three home games this year, but he has combined for 28 Fantasy points over that span, including two outings with at least nine points. The 49ers offense has scored at least 23 points in four of their last five games, and their offense should continue to give Gould plenty of scoring chances. The Chargers have also been one of the best matchups for opposing kickers, and Brandon McManus in Week 6 and Jason Myers in Week 7 each made three field goals against Los Angeles. Expect another big performance from Gould in Week 10.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Graham Gano K NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU NYG -5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS K 17th PROJ PTS 8 K RNK 8th Matt Gay K LAR L.A. Rams • #8

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 9th Randy Bullock K TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN TEN -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 14th