chubahubbardcbs.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts column.  

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Thu, Sep 15 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC -4, O/U 54
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert9.0Patrick Mahomes9.2
Austin Ekeler9.3Clyde Edwards-Helaire7.2
Mike Williams7.7Jerick McKinnon3.9
Josh Palmer5.3JuJu Smith-Schuster6.8
DeAndre Carter4.3Marquez Valdes-Scantling5.7
Gerald Everett7.0Mecole Hardman4.0
Chargers DST 4.9Travis Kelce9.6


Chiefs DST 4.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -3.5, O/U 44.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa6.7Lamar Jackson7.8
Chase Edmonds6.4J.K. Dobbins5.4
Raheem Mostert4.1Rashod Bateman5.8
Tyreek Hill9.4Devin Duvernay3.7
Jaylen Waddle7.3Mark Andrews8.2
Dolphins DST 6.9Isaiah Likely4.8


Ravens DST 6.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -6.5, O/U 40
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Flacco2.4Jacoby Brissett2.7
Michael Carter6.9Nick Chubb8.9
Breece Hall5.5Kareem Hunt7.5
Elijah Moore5.4Amari Cooper5.5
Corey Davis4.2Donovan Peoples-Jones4.6
Garrett Wilson3.8David Njoku3.3
Tyler Conklin4.0Browns DST 9.1
Jets DST 4.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -1.5, O/U 48.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Carson Wentz7.4Jared Goff6.4
Antonio Gibson8.3D'Andre Swift9.4
Terry McLaurin7.6Jamaal Williams5.1
Curtis Samuel6.3Amon-Ra St. Brown8.8
Jahan Dotson5.9D.J. Chark5.0
Logan Thomas6.5T.J. Hockenson7.1
Commanders DST 5.5Lions DST 5.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +4, O/U 45
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Matt Ryan7.0Trevor Lawrence6.6
Jonathan Taylor9.9Travis Etienne7.1
Nyheim Hines6.5James Robinson5.8
Michael Pittman8.7Christian Kirk7.4
Colts DST 6.2Zay Jones4.4


Evan Engram4.2


Jaguars DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +2.5, O/U 44
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Tom Brady7.3Jameis Winston6.8
Leonard Fournette8.1Alvin Kamara8.0
Mike Evans8.2Michael Thomas8.9
Julio Jones6.0Jarvis Landry6.7
Russell Gage4.8Chris Olave2.4
Buccaneers DST 7.0Taysom Hill5.2


Saints DST 7.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
New York Giants
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -2, O/U 43.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield5.8Daniel Jones5.7
Christian McCaffrey9.7Saquon Barkley9.8
D.J. Moore8.6Sterling Shepard5.6
Robbie Anderson3.6Giants DST 5.7
Panthers DST 6.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +2, O/U 40
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones3.6Mitch Trubisky3.1
Damien Harris6.1Najee Harris7.6
Rhamondre Stevenson5.9Diontae Johnson8.3
Jakobi Meyers3.2Chase Claypool4.7
Kendrick Bourne2.8Pat Freiermuth7.5
Hunter Henry5.6Steelers DST 6.6
Patriots DST 6.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Sep 18 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -10.5, O/U 46.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota6.3Matthew Stafford7.7
Cordarrelle Patterson7.3Darrell Henderson Jr.8.6
Drake London5.2Cam Akers4.0
Kyle Pitts7.6Cooper Kupp10.0
Falcons DST 4.3Allen Robinson6.5


Ben Skowronek2.9


Tyler Higbee6.9


Rams DST 8.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Sep 18 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -8.5, O/U 41
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith3.7Trey Lance7.2
Rashaad Penny6.3Jeff Wilson6.8
Kenneth Walker III4.7Deebo Samuel9.0
DK Metcalf7.1Brandon Aiyuk6.6
Tyler Lockett3.549ers DST 8.9
Seahawks DST 6.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Sep 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL +7.5, O/U 41.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.3Cooper Rush4.2
Joe Mixon8.4Ezekiel Elliott7.0
Ja'Marr Chase9.8Tony Pollard5.3
Tyler Boyd7.0CeeDee Lamb7.5
Hayden Hurst6.0Noah Brown3.0
Bengals DST 8.1Dalton Schultz7.7


Cowboys DST 3.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -10, O/U 45
TexansRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills4.8Russell Wilson7.9
Rex Burkhead6.0Javonte Williams8.8
Dameon Pierce4.8Melvin Gordon6.6
Brandin Cooks8.0Courtland Sutton7.8
Nico Collins2.7Jerry Jeudy7.2
O.J. Howard3.1Albert Okwuegbunam5.9
Texans DST 3.1Broncos DST 9.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Sep 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -5.5, O/U 51.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray8.5Derek Carr8.0
James Conner8.5Josh Jacobs7.7
Eno Benjamin3.7Davante Adams9.9
Marquise Brown6.9Hunter Renfrow4.9
Greg Dortch3.3Darren Waller8.1
Zach Ertz6.6Raiders DST 3.7
Cardinals DST 3.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Sep 18 at 8:20 pm ET •
GB -10, O/U 41.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields6.9Aaron Rodgers7.6
David Montgomery6.7Aaron Jones7.9
Khalil Herbert4.6A.J. Dillon7.4
Darnell Mooney6.4Christian Watson3.9
Cole Kmet6.4Romeo Doubs3.1
Bears DST 5.1Robert Tonyan6.3


Packers DST 7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Buffalo Bills
Mon, Sep 19 at 7:15 pm ET •
BUF -10, O/U 48
TitansRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill6.5Josh Allen9.7
Derrick Henry8.7Devin Singletary6.2
Dontrell Hilliard4.4Stefon Diggs9.5
Kyle Philips5.1Gabe Davis7.9
Treylon Burks4.1Isaiah McKenzie4.5
Robert Woods3.4Jamison Crowder2.2
Titans DST 3.5Dawson Knox5.4


Bills DST 7.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Mon, Sep 19 at 8:30 pm ET •
PHI -2, O/U 50.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins7.5Jalen Hurts8.9
Dalvin Cook9.1Miles Sanders7.8
Justin Jefferson9.7Kenneth Gainwell5.6
Adam Thielen6.2A.J. Brown9.6
Vikings DST 5.9DeVonta Smith6.1


Dallas Goedert7.9


Eagles DST 6.4