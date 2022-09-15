chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts column.  

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Thu, Sep 15 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC -4, O/U 54
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert9.0Patrick Mahomes9.2
Austin Ekeler9.0Clyde Edwards-Helaire7.0
Mike Williams7.5Jerick McKinnon2.5
Josh Palmer5.1JuJu Smith-Schuster6.4
DeAndre Carter3.5Marquez Valdes-Scantling5.5
Gerald Everett7.0Mecole Hardman3.9
Chargers DST 4.9Travis Kelce9.3


Chiefs DST 4.7
Miami Dolphins
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -3.5, O/U 44.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa6.7Lamar Jackson7.8
Chase Edmonds6.1J.K. Dobbins5.4
Raheem Mostert4.5Rashod Bateman5.6
Tyreek Hill9.4Devin Duvernay3.7
Jaylen Waddle7.3Mark Andrews7.8
Dolphins DST 6.9Isaiah Likely4.8


Ravens DST 6.8
New York Jets
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -6.5, O/U 40
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Flacco2.4Jacoby Brissett2.7
Michael Carter6.4Nick Chubb9.2
Breece Hall5.6Kareem Hunt7.4
Elijah Moore5.4Amari Cooper4.9
Corey Davis3.3Donovan Peoples-Jones3.4
Garrett Wilson3.1David Njoku4.0
Tyler Conklin4.2Browns DST 9.1
Jets DST 4.1

Washington Commanders
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -1.5, O/U 48.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Carson Wentz7.4Jared Goff6.4
Antonio Gibson7.9D'Andre Swift9.1
Terry McLaurin7.8Jamaal Williams4.7
Curtis Samuel5.3Amon-Ra St. Brown8.4
Jahan Dotson6.0D.J. Chark5.0
Logan Thomas6.6T.J. Hockenson7.1
Commanders DST 5.5Lions DST 5.3
Indianapolis Colts
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +4, O/U 45
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Matt Ryan7.0Trevor Lawrence6.6
Jonathan Taylor9.9Travis Etienne6.8
Nyheim Hines5.9James Robinson6.3
Michael Pittman8.2Christian Kirk7.2
Colts DST 6.2Zay Jones4.2


Evan Engram3.3


Jaguars DST 4.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +2.5, O/U 44
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Tom Brady7.3Jameis Winston6.8
Leonard Fournette7.8Alvin Kamara7.7
Mike Evans8.0Michael Thomas8.8
Julio Jones6.2Jarvis Landry5.9
Russell Gage4.5Chris Olave2.8
Buccaneers DST 7.0Taysom Hill5.6


Saints DST 7.4
Carolina Panthers
@
New York Giants
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -2, O/U 43.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield5.8Daniel Jones5.7
Christian McCaffrey9.5Saquon Barkley9.6
D.J. Moore8.1Sterling Shepard5.2
Robbie Anderson4.6Giants DST 5.7
Panthers DST 6.7

New England Patriots
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Sep 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +2, O/U 40
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones3.6Mitch Trubisky3.1
Damien Harris6.0Najee Harris7.2
Rhamondre Stevenson5.8Diontae Johnson7.4
Kendrick Bourne2.7Chase Claypool4.1
Hunter Henry6.2Pat Freiermuth7.4
Patriots DST 6.3Steelers DST 6.6
Atlanta Falcons
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Sep 18 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -10.5, O/U 46.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota6.3Matthew Stafford7.7
Cordarrelle Patterson7.1Darrell Henderson Jr.8.1
Drake London5.8Cam Akers3.9
Kyle Pitts7.7Cooper Kupp9.9
Falcons DST 4.3Allen Robinson5.7


Tyler Higbee6.7


Rams DST 8.3
Seattle Seahawks
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Sep 18 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -8.5, O/U 41
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith3.7Trey Lance7.2
Rashaad Penny6.2Jeff Wilson6.7
Kenneth Walker III4.0Deebo Samuel8.9
DK Metcalf6.3Brandon Aiyuk6.5
Tyler Lockett4.349ers DST 8.9
Seahawks DST 6.5

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Sep 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL +7.5, O/U 41.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.3Cooper Rush4.2
Joe Mixon8.7Ezekiel Elliott6.9
Ja'Marr Chase9.8Tony Pollard4.2
Tyler Boyd6.7CeeDee Lamb6.8
Hayden Hurst6.0Dalton Schultz7.5
Bengals DST 8.1Cowboys DST 3.9
Houston Texans
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -10, O/U 45
TexansRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills4.8Russell Wilson7.9
Rex Burkhead5.5Javonte Williams8.4
Dameon Pierce4.8Melvin Gordon6.5
Brandin Cooks7.7Courtland Sutton7.9
Nico Collins3.8Jerry Jeudy7.1
O.J. Howard3.1Albert Okwuegbunam5.4
Texans DST 3.1Broncos DST 9.2
Arizona Cardinals
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Sep 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -5.5, O/U 51.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray8.5Derek Carr8.0
James Conner8.3Josh Jacobs7.5
Eno Benjamin2.3Davante Adams9.7
Marquise Brown7.6Hunter Renfrow4.0
Zach Ertz6.9Darren Waller8.0
Cardinals DST 3.3Raiders DST 3.7
Chicago Bears
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Sep 18 at 8:20 pm ET •
GB -10, O/U 41.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields6.9Aaron Rodgers7.6
David Montgomery6.6Aaron Jones8.2
Khalil Herbert4.6A.J. Dillon7.3
Darnell Mooney6.1Christian Watson4.8
Cole Kmet6.4Romeo Doubs3.2
Bears DST 5.1Robert Tonyan5.8


Packers DST 7.5
Tennessee Titans
@
Buffalo Bills
Mon, Sep 19 at 7:15 pm ET •
BUF -10, O/U 48
TitansRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill6.5Josh Allen9.7
Derrick Henry8.8Devin Singletary5.7
Dontrell Hilliard2.6Stefon Diggs9.0
Kyle Philips4.4Gabe Davis8.5
Treylon Burks3.6Isaiah McKenzie4.7
Robert Woods3.0Dawson Knox5.2
Titans DST 3.5Bills DST 7.9
Minnesota Vikings
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Mon, Sep 19 at 8:30 pm ET •
PHI -2, O/U 50.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins7.5Jalen Hurts8.9
Dalvin Cook8.9Miles Sanders7.6
Justin Jefferson9.6Kenneth Gainwell4.9
Adam Thielen6.6A.J. Brown9.5
Vikings DST 5.9DeVonta Smith6.9


Dallas Goedert7.9


Eagles DST 6.4