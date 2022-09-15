The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts column.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 9.0 Patrick Mahomes 9.2 Austin Ekeler 9.0 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 7.0 Mike Williams 7.5 Jerick McKinnon 2.5 Josh Palmer 5.1 JuJu Smith-Schuster 6.4 DeAndre Carter 3.5 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 5.5 Gerald Everett 7.0 Mecole Hardman 3.9 Chargers DST 4.9 Travis Kelce 9.3



Chiefs DST 4.7

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 6.7 Lamar Jackson 7.8 Chase Edmonds 6.1 J.K. Dobbins 5.4 Raheem Mostert 4.5 Rashod Bateman 5.6 Tyreek Hill 9.4 Devin Duvernay 3.7 Jaylen Waddle 7.3 Mark Andrews 7.8 Dolphins DST 6.9 Isaiah Likely 4.8



Ravens DST 6.8

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Joe Flacco 2.4 Jacoby Brissett 2.7 Michael Carter 6.4 Nick Chubb 9.2 Breece Hall 5.6 Kareem Hunt 7.4 Elijah Moore 5.4 Amari Cooper 4.9 Corey Davis 3.3 Donovan Peoples-Jones 3.4 Garrett Wilson 3.1 David Njoku 4.0 Tyler Conklin 4.2 Browns DST 9.1 Jets DST 4.1





Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Carson Wentz 7.4 Jared Goff 6.4 Antonio Gibson 7.9 D'Andre Swift 9.1 Terry McLaurin 7.8 Jamaal Williams 4.7 Curtis Samuel 5.3 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.4 Jahan Dotson 6.0 D.J. Chark 5.0 Logan Thomas 6.6 T.J. Hockenson 7.1 Commanders DST 5.5 Lions DST 5.3

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Matt Ryan 7.0 Trevor Lawrence 6.6 Jonathan Taylor 9.9 Travis Etienne 6.8 Nyheim Hines 5.9 James Robinson 6.3 Michael Pittman 8.2 Christian Kirk 7.2 Colts DST 6.2 Zay Jones 4.2



Evan Engram 3.3



Jaguars DST 4.5

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Tom Brady 7.3 Jameis Winston 6.8 Leonard Fournette 7.8 Alvin Kamara 7.7 Mike Evans 8.0 Michael Thomas 8.8 Julio Jones 6.2 Jarvis Landry 5.9 Russell Gage 4.5 Chris Olave 2.8 Buccaneers DST 7.0 Taysom Hill 5.6



Saints DST 7.4

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 5.8 Daniel Jones 5.7 Christian McCaffrey 9.5 Saquon Barkley 9.6 D.J. Moore 8.1 Sterling Shepard 5.2 Robbie Anderson 4.6 Giants DST 5.7 Panthers DST 6.7





Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Mac Jones 3.6 Mitch Trubisky 3.1 Damien Harris 6.0 Najee Harris 7.2 Rhamondre Stevenson 5.8 Diontae Johnson 7.4 Kendrick Bourne 2.7 Chase Claypool 4.1 Hunter Henry 6.2 Pat Freiermuth 7.4 Patriots DST 6.3 Steelers DST 6.6

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Marcus Mariota 6.3 Matthew Stafford 7.7 Cordarrelle Patterson 7.1 Darrell Henderson Jr. 8.1 Drake London 5.8 Cam Akers 3.9 Kyle Pitts 7.7 Cooper Kupp 9.9 Falcons DST 4.3 Allen Robinson 5.7



Tyler Higbee 6.7



Rams DST 8.3

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 3.7 Trey Lance 7.2 Rashaad Penny 6.2 Jeff Wilson 6.7 Kenneth Walker III 4.0 Deebo Samuel 8.9 DK Metcalf 6.3 Brandon Aiyuk 6.5 Tyler Lockett 4.3 49ers DST 8.9 Seahawks DST 6.5





Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 8.3 Cooper Rush 4.2 Joe Mixon 8.7 Ezekiel Elliott 6.9 Ja'Marr Chase 9.8 Tony Pollard 4.2 Tyler Boyd 6.7 CeeDee Lamb 6.8 Hayden Hurst 6.0 Dalton Schultz 7.5 Bengals DST 8.1 Cowboys DST 3.9

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Davis Mills 4.8 Russell Wilson 7.9 Rex Burkhead 5.5 Javonte Williams 8.4 Dameon Pierce 4.8 Melvin Gordon 6.5 Brandin Cooks 7.7 Courtland Sutton 7.9 Nico Collins 3.8 Jerry Jeudy 7.1 O.J. Howard 3.1 Albert Okwuegbunam 5.4 Texans DST 3.1 Broncos DST 9.2

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Kyler Murray 8.5 Derek Carr 8.0 James Conner 8.3 Josh Jacobs 7.5 Eno Benjamin 2.3 Davante Adams 9.7 Marquise Brown 7.6 Hunter Renfrow 4.0 Zach Ertz 6.9 Darren Waller 8.0 Cardinals DST 3.3 Raiders DST 3.7

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Justin Fields 6.9 Aaron Rodgers 7.6 David Montgomery 6.6 Aaron Jones 8.2 Khalil Herbert 4.6 A.J. Dillon 7.3 Darnell Mooney 6.1 Christian Watson 4.8 Cole Kmet 6.4 Romeo Doubs 3.2 Bears DST 5.1 Robert Tonyan 5.8



Packers DST 7.5

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Ryan Tannehill 6.5 Josh Allen 9.7 Derrick Henry 8.8 Devin Singletary 5.7 Dontrell Hilliard 2.6 Stefon Diggs 9.0 Kyle Philips 4.4 Gabe Davis 8.5 Treylon Burks 3.6 Isaiah McKenzie 4.7 Robert Woods 3.0 Dawson Knox 5.2 Titans DST 3.5 Bills DST 7.9

