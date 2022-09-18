I can't remember a week this early in the season with as many injury questions as we're facing heading into Week 2, and even at 11 am on Sunday morning, we're facing a ton of uncertainty. In fact, I'd argue we have more uncertainty right now than we did Friday afternoon -- which is the opposite of how it's supposed to work.
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are on CBS Sports HQ to answer your questions and get you the latest up-to-date injury news live until kickoff.
For more Week 2 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:
For the rest of this morning's newsletter, I've got updates on the latest injury news as well as answers to your questions in an #AskFFT mailbag -- email me at chris.towers@ViacomCBS.com throughout the week to get your emails included.
Week 2 Injury Report
Quarterbacks
- Dak Prescott (thumb) is out for Sunday's game and will likely miss at least a few more weeks beyond that -- the hope is he misses three weeks and can be cleared to return. Cooper Rush is set to start for the Cowboys in Prescott's absence, and the hope is he can just keep them afloat, so don't expect much for Fantasy.
- Jameis Winston (back) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after being limited in practice, per Sunday reports.
- Zach Wilson (knee) is still out, and he's expected to miss another game based on his initial injury timetable. However, he was limited in practice this week, a good sign for his chances of returning quickly. Joe Flacco was unimpressive, as he tends to be, in Week 1.
Running backs
- J.K. Dobbins (knee) is not expected to play today despite making it through this week in practice. That suggests that, despite being a "full participant" in practice, Dobbins may not have been cleared for contact just yet. It looks like a Week 3 debut against the Patriots is in the cards for Dobbins, with Kenyan Drake in the RB3 range for this week's matchup against the Dolphins.
- D'Andre Swift (ankle) is questionable but expected to play against the Commanders despite being limited in Friday's practice and sitting out the prior days. One Sunday report did indicate the Lions "may have to be selective about his usage," which is the kind of vague report that drives Fantasy analysts. I'm downgrading Swift slightly, but he's still a high-end RB2 -- he splits touches even when healthy.
- Alvin Kamara (ribs) looks like he's trending toward not playing, and if he is, early Sunday reports indicate he'll be severely limited. Mark Ingram is also on the injury report, but it sounds like he's going to play and should be the primary starter for the Saints against a tough Buccaneers defense. Ingram was the starter for two games without Kamara for the Saints last season and he had 30 carries and 15 targets, so he's in the RB2 conversation based on workload alone.
- Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Saints, and he's a must-start option even against a tough matchup. Given the Buccaneers injury issues at receiver, he could be even more involved in the passing game than usual.
- Kenneth Walker (hernia) was not listed on the injury report for Week 2, so he's clear to make his return. What Walker's role might look like coming off surgery in his first NFL game remains to be seen, but I'm expecting him to be a clear No. 2 to Rashaad Penny. He's worth stashing, not starting.
- Damien Williams (ribs) was placed on IR, so he'll miss at least the next four weeks. It's not clear what the hierarchy behind Cordarrelle Patterson will look like -- Tyler Allgeier will likely be active after being a healthy scratch last week, but is Avery Williams still ahead of him in the pecking order? I'm adding Allgeier where I've got a roster spot to play with, but he isn't worth starting this week for sure.
- Brandon Bolden (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, which should push Ameer Abdullah into a more prominent pass-catching role if you're really desperate. It could also give rookie Zamir White a path to being active for game day, though you'd have to be even more desperate to consider starting him.
- Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Bills, which should push rookie Hassan Haskins into a larger role -- but you probably have better options.
Wide receivers
- We'll start with the Buccaneers receivers, with Chris Godwin (hamstring) the only one ruled out for Sunday's game. Mike Evans (calf) and Russell Gage (hamstring) are expected to play, and we don't have much indication that they'll be limited, which is good news. We cannot say the same about Julio Jones (knee), who has been ruled out. Evans is more of a WR2 for me this week against a Saints defense that has given the Bucs fits over the past few years; Gage is in the WR3/4 range.
- Tee Higgins (concussion) is expected to play after getting a full practice on Friday. I'm treating him as a high-end WR2, assuming he plays.
- Gabe Davis (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Titans, and at this point, it looks like a true question mark. The good news is, there are two games Monday night, so you have a bit more flexibility than usual for the late kickoff, but there aren't exactly a ton of options you should feel good about if you need them -- Titans rookie Kyle Phillips played a promising role in his NFL debut last week, but he's questionable with his own shoulder injury. If Davis doesn't play, Isiah McKenzie would likely see full-time snaps and becomes a much more interesting play.
- Michael Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game after being a mid-week addition to the injury report. It's not clear if this is likely a long-term injury, but it's not a great sign after Pittman opened the season with 129 yards and a touchdown. Alec Pierce (concussion) is also out for Sunday, and it's not like the Colts had a ton of depth at WR when everyone was healthy. Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, and Ashton Dulin all figure to see bigger roles, but I wouldn't want to trust any of them in a 12-team league if I could avoid it. None are ranked inside of my top 40 at WR.
- Allen Lazard (hamstring) is expected to make his season debut Sunday night against the Bears, and given the Packers struggles last week moving the ball through the air, he's definitely got an opportunity to assert himself as the team's top WR. I'm not expecting him to be consistently productive, but he's in the WR3 range for me.
- Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Andy Isabella (back) are both out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, which should push Greg Dortch into a prominent role again. He had nine targets in Week 1 as the team's primary slot option and is worth starting over any of the Colts healthy options -- and I might just go ahead and start him over Gabe Davis rather than playing the waiting game there.
- Michael Gallup (knee) is still out for Week 2, but he's getting close after getting up to a limited practice with some team reps this week. He remains worth stashing, though you'll likely have to continue to be patient with him until Prescott is healthy enough to play.
- Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable but expected to play after being limited over the final two days of practice. Whether he'll play anything like a full complement of snaps even if fully healthy is in doubt, seeing as he was running as the team's fourth or fifth WR for Week 1. He remains worth stashing, but he also needs to prove healthy and effective and carve out a bigger role after what appears to have been a pretty disappointing training camp. Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's game.
Tight ends
- George Kittle (groin) is very much in question for Sunday against the Seahawks, with one report indicating there is a chance he can play while another expressed more pessimism. At this point, I'm treating Kittle as if he won't play, and if he does, he'll have a limited role. He can still wind up worth starting in a limited role, but I don't think the risk is worth it.
#AskFFT Mailbag
Send your questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com to be included next week
- John: Can you really trust Derrick Henry at Buffalo on Monday night? Or do I run out Henderson vs. Atlanta, or possibly Jamal Williams if Swift doesn't play? My other option is Travis Etienne, he didn't look great in Week 1.
That Bills defense looked pretty fearsome in Week 1, but since when do we care about matchups with Derrick Henry? You didn't draft him in the first round to start playing matchups, and while I do like Henderson in what should be a good matchup against the Falcons, I couldn't bring myself to sit Henry for him. It's fair to have slightly lowered expectations for Henry, given the matchup, but he's also still one of a few backs with a nearly guaranteed 18-plus touch workload – Henderson definitely doesn't have that, though I do expect him to get the majority (and perhaps the vast majority) of the RB touches for the Rams. They're pretty close in my rankings, but Henry is the guy.
- Peter: Trying to decide on the following for flex: Jarvis Landry, Allen Lazard or David Montgomery. I'm at a loss. My team has ended up full of Buccaneers (long story) and I'm feeling a bit cornered right now.
As you can see from the injury report segment, there's a lot to be concerned about with the Bucs right now. But I think you might be overthinking this one: Montgomery still had 17 carries and four targets in Week 1. It was a little concerning to see Khalil Herbert get a valuable drive to help close out a win. Still, I think that was mostly because it was just his turn – the Bears were seemingly going with two drives for Montgomery, one for Herbert, and I expect to see something like that trend continue. That should still give Montgomery a significant role, enough to make him worth starting over Landry and Lazard for me.
- Jason: Who is the better start? Najee Harris or Cordelle Patterson? I am concerned with Harris' injury. Patterson had a big week last week, but will it last?
I certainly share your concern about Harris, both with regards to some risk of re-injury as well as performance concerns – this Steelers offense still looked pretty mediocre last week, so Harris might need big volume to remain a must-start option, which is harder to project with a foot injury he's already suffered a setback from. That being said, I'm still starting him over Patterson, who likely won't see another 22 carries this week. I don't doubt Patterson could be more efficient than Harris, but I'm still projecting Harris to have a pretty significant edge in terms of touches, and that's enough to tip it in his favor, especially with both facing what should be pretty tough matchups.
- Saul: Would you start Rashaad Penny or Travis Etienne for RB2?
You could make a case for Week 1 actually being pretty promising for Etienne, given his snap and route participation – he also had multiple red zone targets and very easily could have had two touchdowns with better execution. However, James Robinson looks like the lead rusher for the Jaguars, and I'm not sure Etienne is as good of a pass catcher as we might have hoped coming into the season. Robinson looked like himself, and it wouldn't surprise me one bit if it was a 65-35 split in favor of Robinson moving forward, while I expect Penny to be the clear lead back even with Walker active. Penny is a fringe RB2 for me, while Etienne is more like a fringe RB3.
- Daniel: I'm in a 12-team, full PPR league, and I need one WR, and one Flex from the following: Michael Pittman, Tee Higgins, AJ Dillon, Miles Sanders, Kadarius Toney, Albert Okwuegbunam.
Well, Pittman is out, so that makes things easier. I'm going with Higgins, assuming there isn't a surprise inactive announcement Sunday morning – and I don't expect there will be. He's a high-end WR2 for me, so the second spot comes down to Sanders vs. Dillon, and that one's very close. Like, it could not be closer – Dillon is RB22, Sanders is RB23 in my rankings. In non-PPR and even half-PPR, Sanders gets the edge, but in full, I'm going with Dillon in a coinflip.
Rankings updates
QB Rankings
- Josh Allen vs. TEN
- Patrick Mahomes vs. LAC
- Lamar Jackson vs. MIA
- Justin Herbert @KC
- Jalen Hurts vs. MIN
- Kyler Murray @LV
- Joe Burrow @DAL
- Matthew Stafford vs. ATL
- Russell Wilson vs. HOU
- Derek Carr vs. ARI
- Kirk Cousins @PHI
- Aaron Rodgers vs. CHI
- Tom Brady @NO
- Trey Lance vs. SEA
- Jameis Winston vs. TB
- Justin Fields @GB
- Tua Tagovailoa @BAL
- Carson Wentz @DET
- Marcus Mariota @LAR
- Trevor Lawrence vs. IND
- Jared Goff vs. WAS
- Daniel Jones vs. CAR
- Baker Mayfield @NYG
- Mitchell Trubisky vs. NE
- Mac Jones @PIT
- Matt Ryan @JAX
- Ryan Tannehill @BUF
- Cooper Rush vs. CIN
- Joe Flacco @CLE
- Jacoby Brissett vs. NYJ
- Davis Mills @DEN
- Geno Smith @SF
RB Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey @NYG
- Jonathan Taylor @JAX
- Saquon Barkley vs. CAR
- Austin Ekeler @KC
- Joe Mixon @DAL
- Leonard Fournette @NO
- James Conner @LV
- Dalvin Cook @PHI
- Derrick Henry @BUF
- Najee Harris vs. NE
- Aaron Jones vs. CHI
- Darrell Henderson vs. ATL
- D'Andre Swift vs. WAS
- Antonio Gibson @DET
- Javonte Williams vs. HOU
- Nick Chubb vs. NYJ
- Cordarrelle Patterson @LAR
- Josh Jacobs vs. ARI
- David Montgomery @GB
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. CIN
- Chase Edmonds @BAL
- AJ Dillon vs. CHI
- Miles Sanders vs. MIN
- Mark Ingram vs. TB
- Michael Carter @CLE
- Rashaad Penny @SF
- Nyheim Hines @JAX
- Kareem Hunt vs. NYJ
- Jeff Wilson vs. SEA
- Damien Harris @PIT
- Breece Hall @CLE
- Rhamondre Stevenson @PIT
- James Robinson vs. IND
- Travis Etienne vs. IND
- Kenyan Drake vs. MIA
- J.D. McKissic @DET
- Devin Singletary vs. TEN
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LAC
- Tony Pollard vs. CIN
- Zack Moss vs. TEN
- Rex Burkhead @DEN
- Jamaal Williams vs. WAS
- Melvin Gordon vs. HOU
- Dameon Pierce @DEN
- Sony Michel @KC
- Eno Benjamin @LV
- Ameer Abdullah vs. ARI
- Alexander Mattison @PHI
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. MIN
- Rachaad White @NO
- Cam Akers vs. ATL
- Mike Davis vs. MIA
- Tyler Allgeier @LAR
- Khalil Herbert @GB
- Jordan Mason vs. SEA
- Raheem Mostert @BAL
- D'Onta Foreman @NYG
- Samaje Perine @DAL
- Isaiah Pacheco vs. LAC
- Hassan Haskins @BUF
WR Rankings
- Cooper Kupp vs. ATL
- Justin Jefferson @PHI
- Davante Adams vs. ARI
- Deebo Samuel vs. SEA
- Ja'Marr Chase @DAL
- Stefon Diggs vs. TEN
- Tyreek Hill @BAL
- A.J. Brown vs. MIN
- D.J. Moore @NYG
- Brandin Cooks @DEN
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. WAS
- Tee Higgins @DAL
- Mike Williams @KC
- Michael Thomas vs. TB
- Diontae Johnson vs. NE
- Darnell Mooney @GB
- Marquise Brown @LV
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAC
- Jaylen Waddle @BAL
- CeeDee Lamb vs. CIN
- Christian Kirk vs. IND
- Jerry Jeudy vs. HOU
- Courtland Sutton vs. HOU
- Adam Thielen @PHI
- Mike Evans @NO
- Rashod Bateman vs. MIA
- D.K. Metcalf @SF
- Hunter Renfrow vs. ARI
- Elijah Moore @CLE
- Allen Robinson vs. ATL
- Terry McLaurin @DET
- Drake London @LAR
- Russell Gage @NO
- Tyler Lockett @SF
- Amari Cooper vs. NYJ
- Zay Jones vs. IND
- Gabe Davis vs. TEN
- Josh Palmer @KC
- Curtis Samuel @DET
- Robert Woods @BUF
- Allen Lazard vs. CHI
- Greg Dortch @LV
- DeVante Parker @PIT
- DeVonta Smith vs. MIN
- Tyler Boyd @DAL
- DJ Chark vs. WAS
- Chase Claypool vs. NE
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. SEA
- Robby Anderson @NYG
- Jarvis Landry vs. TB
- Corey Davis @CLE
- Sterling Shepard vs. CAR
- A.J. Green @LV
- Chris Olave vs. TB
- Nico Collins @DEN
- Garrett Wilson @CLE
- Kyle Phillips @BUF
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NYJ
- Jakobi Meyers @PIT
TE Rankings
- Travis Kelce vs. LAC
- Kyle Pitts @LAR
- Mark Andrews vs. MIA
- Darren Waller vs. ARI
- Dallas Goedert vs. MIN
- T.J. Hockenson vs. WAS
- Dalton Schultz vs. CIN
- Tyler Higbee vs. ATL
- Cole Kmet @GB
- Gerald Everett @KC
- Albert Okwuegbunam vs. HOU
- Pat Freiermuth vs. NE
- Zach Ertz @LV
- Irv Smith @PHI
- Dawson Knox vs. TEN
- Logan Thomas @DET
- Hunter Henry @PIT
- Austin Hooper @BUF
- David Njoku vs. NYJ
- Mike Gesicki @BAL
- Evan Engram vs. IND
- Brevin Jordan @DEN
- Hayden Hurst @DAL
- Robert Tonyan vs. CHI
Top-150 Flex Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey @NYG
- Cooper Kupp vs. ATL
- Jonathan Taylor @JAX
- Saquon Barkley vs. CAR
- Austin Ekeler @KC
- Justin Jefferson @PHI
- Davante Adams vs. ARI
- Deebo Samuel vs. SEA
- Joe Mixon @DAL
- Leonard Fournette @NO
- Ja'Marr Chase @DAL
- Stefon Diggs vs. TEN
- James Conner @LV
- Travis Kelce vs. LAC
- Dalvin Cook @PHI
- Derrick Henry @BUF
- Najee Harris vs. NE
- Tyreek Hill @BAL
- Aaron Jones vs. CHI
- A.J. Brown vs. MIN
- Darrell Henderson vs. ATL
- D'Andre Swift vs. WAS
- Kyle Pitts @LAR
- D.J. Moore @NYG
- Brandin Cooks @DEN
- Mark Andrews vs. MIA
- Antonio Gibson @DET
- Javonte Williams vs. HOU
- Nick Chubb vs. NYJ
- Cordarrelle Patterson @LAR
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. WAS
- Tee Higgins @DAL
- Mike Williams @KC
- Michael Thomas vs. TB
- Diontae Johnson vs. NE
- Darnell Mooney @GB
- Marquise Brown @LV
- Josh Jacobs vs. ARI
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAC
- David Montgomery @GB
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. CIN
- Jaylen Waddle @BAL
- Chase Edmonds @BAL
- AJ Dillon vs. CHI
- CeeDee Lamb vs. CIN
- Christian Kirk vs. IND
- Jerry Jeudy vs. HOU
- Courtland Sutton vs. HOU
- Adam Thielen @PHI
- Miles Sanders vs. MIN
- Mark Ingram vs. TB
- Rashod Bateman vs. MIA
- D.K. Metcalf @SF
- Hunter Renfrow vs. ARI
- Michael Carter @CLE
- Rashaad Penny @SF
- Mike Evans @NO
- Elijah Moore @CLE
- Allen Robinson vs. ATL
- Nyheim Hines @JAX
- Terry McLaurin @DET
- Kareem Hunt vs. NYJ
- Darren Waller vs. ARI
- Jeff Wilson vs. SEA
- Damien Harris @PIT
- Drake London @LAR
- Breece Hall @CLE
- Dallas Goedert vs. MIN
- Tyler Lockett @SF
- Amari Cooper vs. NYJ
- Zay Jones vs. IND
- T.J. Hockenson vs. WAS
- Rhamondre Stevenson @PIT
- Gabe Davis vs. TEN
- James Robinson vs. IND
- Josh Palmer @KC
- Curtis Samuel @DET
- Travis Etienne vs. IND
- Robert Woods @BUF
- Kenyan Drake vs. MIA
- Russell Gage @NO
- Dalton Schultz vs. CIN
- Tyler Higbee vs. ATL
- J.D. McKissic @DET
- Julio Jones @NO
- Devin Singletary vs. TEN
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LAC
- Allen Lazard vs. CHI
- Greg Dortch @LV
- DeVante Parker @PIT
- Cole Kmet @GB
- Gerald Everett @KC
- DeVonta Smith vs. MIN
- Tyler Boyd @DAL
- DJ Chark vs. WAS
- Tony Pollard vs. CIN
- Zack Moss vs. TEN
- Rex Burkhead @DEN
- Jamaal Williams vs. WAS
- Albert Okwuegbunam vs. HOU
- Chase Claypool vs. NE
- Melvin Gordon vs. HOU
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. SEA
- Robby Anderson @NYG
- Jarvis Landry vs. TB
- Corey Davis @CLE
- Sterling Shepard vs. CAR
- A.J. Green @LV
- Pat Freiermuth vs. NE
- Chris Olave vs. TB
- Nico Collins @DEN
- Garrett Wilson @CLE
- Kyle Phillips @BUF
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NYJ
- Jakobi Meyers @PIT
- Dameon Pierce @DEN
- K.J. Osborn @PHI
- Zach Ertz @LV
- Kenny Golladay vs. CAR
- Irv Smith @PHI
- Jahan Dotson @DET
- Bryan Edwards @LAR
- Marvin Jones vs. IND
- Ashton Dulin @JAX
- Dawson Knox vs. TEN
- Logan Thomas @DET
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. TEN
- Hunter Henry @PIT
- Treylon Burks @BUF
- Austin Hooper @BUF
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAC
- Mecole Hardman vs. LAC
- Noah Brown vs. CIN
- George Pickens vs. NE
- David Njoku vs. NYJ
- Sammy Watkins vs. CHI
- Mike Gesicki @BAL
- Sony Michel @KC
- Olamide Zaccheaus @LAR
- Eno Benjamin @LV
- Ameer Abdullah vs. ARI
- Alexander Mattison @PHI
- Evan Engram vs. IND
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. MIN
- Christian Watson vs. CHI
- Brevin Jordan @DEN
- Terrace Marshall Jr. @NYG
- Rachaad White @NO
- Parris Campbell @JAX
- Cam Akers vs. ATL