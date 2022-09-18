mike-evans-usatsi-cbs-bucs.jpg
I can't remember a week this early in the season with as many injury questions as we're facing heading into Week 2, and even at 11 am on Sunday morning, we're facing a ton of uncertainty. In fact, I'd argue we have more uncertainty right now than we did Friday afternoon -- which is the opposite of how it's supposed to work. 

That's why we're here. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are on CBS Sports HQ to answer your questions and get you the latest up-to-date injury news live until kickoff. And if you want more direct answers to your questions, I've got two more ways for you to win: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

For the rest of this morning's newsletter, I've got updates on the latest injury news as well as answers to your questions in an #AskFFT mailbag -- email me at chris.towers@ViacomCBS.com throughout the week to get your emails included. 

Week 2 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

  • Dak Prescott (thumb) is out for Sunday's game and will likely miss at least a few more weeks beyond that -- the hope is he misses three weeks and can be cleared to return. Cooper Rush is set to start for the Cowboys in Prescott's absence, and the hope is he can just keep them afloat, so don't expect much for Fantasy.
  • Jameis Winston (back) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after being limited in practice, per Sunday reports.
  • Zach Wilson (knee) is still out, and he's expected to miss another game based on his initial injury timetable. However, he was limited in practice this week, a good sign for his chances of returning quickly. Joe Flacco was unimpressive, as he tends to be, in Week 1. 

Running backs

  • J.K. Dobbins (knee) is not expected to play today despite making it through this week in practice. That suggests that, despite being a "full participant" in practice, Dobbins may not have been cleared for contact just yet. It looks like a Week 3 debut against the Patriots is in the cards for Dobbins, with Kenyan Drake in the RB3 range for this week's matchup against the Dolphins
  • D'Andre Swift (ankle) is questionable but expected to play against the Commanders despite being limited in Friday's practice and sitting out the prior days. One Sunday report did indicate the Lions "may have to be selective about his usage," which is the kind of vague report that drives Fantasy analysts. I'm downgrading Swift slightly, but he's still a high-end RB2 -- he splits touches even when healthy. 
  • Alvin Kamara (ribs) looks like he's trending toward not playing, and if he is, early Sunday reports indicate he'll be severely limited. Mark Ingram is also on the injury report, but it sounds like he's going to play and should be the primary starter for the Saints against a tough Buccaneers defense. Ingram was the starter for two games without Kamara for the Saints last season and he had 30 carries and 15 targets, so he's in the RB2 conversation based on workload alone. 
  • Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Saints, and he's a must-start option even against a tough matchup. Given the Buccaneers injury issues at receiver, he could be even more involved in the passing game than usual. 
  • Kenneth Walker (hernia) was not listed on the injury report for Week 2, so he's clear to make his return. What Walker's role might look like coming off surgery in his first NFL game remains to be seen, but I'm expecting him to be a clear No. 2 to Rashaad Penny. He's worth stashing, not starting. 
  • Damien Williams (ribs) was placed on IR, so he'll miss at least the next four weeks. It's not clear what the hierarchy behind Cordarrelle Patterson will look like -- Tyler Allgeier will likely be active after being a healthy scratch last week, but is Avery Williams still ahead of him in the pecking order? I'm adding Allgeier where I've got a roster spot to play with, but he isn't worth starting this week for sure. 
  • Brandon Bolden (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, which should push Ameer Abdullah into a more prominent pass-catching role if you're really desperate. It could also give rookie Zamir White a path to being active for game day, though you'd have to be even more desperate to consider starting him. 
  • Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Bills, which should push rookie Hassan Haskins into a larger role -- but you probably have better options. 

Wide receivers

  • We'll start with the Buccaneers receivers, with Chris Godwin (hamstring) the only one ruled out for Sunday's game. Mike Evans (calf) and Russell Gage (hamstring) are expected to play, and we don't have much indication that they'll be limited, which is good news. We cannot say the same about Julio Jones (knee), who has been ruled out. Evans is more of a WR2 for me this week against a Saints defense that has given the Bucs fits over the past few years; Gage is in the WR3/4 range.
  • Tee Higgins (concussion) is expected to play after getting a full practice on Friday. I'm treating him as a high-end WR2, assuming he plays. 
  • Gabe Davis (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Titans, and at this point, it looks like a true question mark. The good news is, there are two games Monday night, so you have a bit more flexibility than usual for the late kickoff, but there aren't exactly a ton of options you should feel good about if you need them -- Titans rookie Kyle Phillips played a promising role in his NFL debut last week, but he's questionable with his own shoulder injury. If Davis doesn't play, Isiah McKenzie would likely see full-time snaps and becomes a much more interesting play. 
  • Michael Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game after being a mid-week addition to the injury report. It's not clear if this is likely a long-term injury, but it's not a great sign after Pittman opened the season with 129 yards and a touchdown. Alec Pierce (concussion) is also out for Sunday, and it's not like the Colts had a ton of depth at WR when everyone was healthy. Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, and Ashton Dulin all figure to see bigger roles, but I wouldn't want to trust any of them in a 12-team league if I could avoid it. None are ranked inside of my top 40 at WR. 
  • Allen Lazard (hamstring) is expected to make his season debut Sunday night against the Bears, and given the Packers struggles last week moving the ball through the air, he's definitely got an opportunity to assert himself as the team's top WR. I'm not expecting him to be consistently productive, but he's in the WR3 range for me. 
  • Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Andy Isabella (back) are both out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, which should push Greg Dortch into a prominent role again. He had nine targets in Week 1 as the team's primary slot option and is worth starting over any of the Colts healthy options -- and I might just go ahead and start him over Gabe Davis rather than playing the waiting game there. 
  • Michael Gallup (knee) is still out for Week 2, but he's getting close after getting up to a limited practice with some team reps this week. He remains worth stashing, though you'll likely have to continue to be patient with him until Prescott is healthy enough to play. 
  • Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable but expected to play after being limited over the final two days of practice. Whether he'll play anything like a full complement of snaps even if fully healthy is in doubt, seeing as he was running as the team's fourth or fifth WR for Week 1. He remains worth stashing, but he also needs to prove healthy and effective and carve out a bigger role after what appears to have been a pretty disappointing training camp. Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's game. 

Tight ends

  • George Kittle (groin) is very much in question for Sunday against the Seahawks, with one report indicating there is a chance he can play while another expressed more pessimism. At this point, I'm treating Kittle as if he won't play, and if he does, he'll have a limited role. He can still wind up worth starting in a limited role, but I don't think the risk is worth it. 

#AskFFT Mailbag

  • John: Can you really trust Derrick Henry at Buffalo on Monday night? Or do I run out Henderson vs. Atlanta, or possibly Jamal Williams if Swift doesn't play? My other option is Travis Etienne, he didn't look great in Week 1.

That Bills defense looked pretty fearsome in Week 1, but since when do we care about matchups with Derrick Henry? You didn't draft him in the first round to start playing matchups, and while I do like Henderson in what should be a good matchup against the Falcons, I couldn't bring myself to sit Henry for him. It's fair to have slightly lowered expectations for Henry, given the matchup, but he's also still one of a few backs with a nearly guaranteed 18-plus touch workload – Henderson definitely doesn't have that, though I do expect him to get the majority (and perhaps the vast majority) of the RB touches for the Rams. They're pretty close in my rankings, but Henry is the guy. 

  • Peter: Trying to decide on the following for flex: Jarvis Landry, Allen Lazard or David Montgomery. I'm at a loss. My team has ended up full of Buccaneers (long story) and I'm feeling a bit cornered right now.

As you can see from the injury report segment, there's a lot to be concerned about with the Bucs right now. But I think you might be overthinking this one: Montgomery still had 17 carries and four targets in Week 1. It was a little concerning to see Khalil Herbert get a valuable drive to help close out a win. Still, I think that was mostly because it was just his turn – the Bears were seemingly going with two drives for Montgomery, one for Herbert, and I expect to see something like that trend continue. That should still give Montgomery a significant role, enough to make him worth starting over Landry and Lazard for me. 

  • Jason: Who is the better start? Najee Harris or Cordelle Patterson? I am concerned with Harris' injury. Patterson had a big week last week, but will it last?

I certainly share your concern about Harris, both with regards to some risk of re-injury as well as performance concerns – this Steelers offense still looked pretty mediocre last week, so Harris might need big volume to remain a must-start option, which is harder to project with a foot injury he's already suffered a setback from. That being said, I'm still starting him over Patterson, who likely won't see another 22 carries this week. I don't doubt Patterson could be more efficient than Harris, but I'm still projecting Harris to have a pretty significant edge in terms of touches, and that's enough to tip it in his favor, especially with both facing what should be pretty tough matchups. 

  • Saul: Would you start Rashaad Penny or Travis Etienne for RB2?

You could make a case for Week 1 actually being pretty promising for Etienne, given his snap and route participation – he also had multiple red zone targets and very easily could have had two touchdowns with better execution. However, James Robinson looks like the lead rusher for the Jaguars, and I'm not sure Etienne is as good of a pass catcher as we might have hoped coming into the season. Robinson looked like himself, and it wouldn't surprise me one bit if it was a 65-35 split in favor of Robinson moving forward, while I expect Penny to be the clear lead back even with Walker active. Penny is a fringe RB2 for me, while Etienne is more like a fringe RB3. 

 Well, Pittman is out, so that makes things easier. I'm going with Higgins, assuming there isn't a surprise inactive announcement Sunday morning – and I don't expect there will be. He's a high-end WR2 for me, so the second spot comes down to Sanders vs. Dillon, and that one's very close. Like, it could not be closer – Dillon is RB22, Sanders is RB23 in my rankings. In non-PPR and even half-PPR, Sanders gets the edge, but in full, I'm going with Dillon in a coinflip. 

Rankings updates

QB Rankings

  1. Josh Allen vs. TEN
  2. Patrick Mahomes vs. LAC
  3. Lamar Jackson vs. MIA
  4. Justin Herbert @KC
  5. Jalen Hurts vs. MIN
  6. Kyler Murray @LV
  7. Joe Burrow @DAL
  8. Matthew Stafford vs. ATL
  9. Russell Wilson vs. HOU
  10. Derek Carr vs. ARI
  11. Kirk Cousins @PHI
  12. Aaron Rodgers vs. CHI
  13. Tom Brady @NO
  14. Trey Lance vs. SEA
  15. Jameis Winston vs. TB
  16. Justin Fields @GB
  17. Tua Tagovailoa @BAL
  18. Carson Wentz @DET
  19. Marcus Mariota @LAR
  20. Trevor Lawrence vs. IND
  21. Jared Goff vs. WAS
  22. Daniel Jones vs. CAR
  23. Baker Mayfield @NYG
  24. Mitchell Trubisky vs. NE
  25. Mac Jones @PIT
  26. Matt Ryan @JAX
  27. Ryan Tannehill @BUF
  28. Cooper Rush vs. CIN
  29. Joe Flacco @CLE
  30. Jacoby Brissett vs. NYJ
  31. Davis Mills @DEN
  32. Geno Smith @SF

RB Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey @NYG
  2. Jonathan Taylor @JAX
  3. Saquon Barkley vs. CAR
  4. Austin Ekeler @KC
  5. Joe Mixon @DAL
  6. Leonard Fournette @NO
  7. James Conner @LV
  8. Dalvin Cook @PHI
  9. Derrick Henry @BUF
  10. Najee Harris vs. NE
  11. Aaron Jones vs. CHI
  12. Darrell Henderson vs. ATL
  13. D'Andre Swift vs. WAS
  14. Antonio Gibson @DET
  15. Javonte Williams vs. HOU
  16. Nick Chubb vs. NYJ
  17. Cordarrelle Patterson @LAR
  18. Josh Jacobs vs. ARI
  19. David Montgomery @GB
  20. Ezekiel Elliott vs. CIN
  21. Chase Edmonds @BAL
  22. AJ Dillon vs. CHI
  23. Miles Sanders vs. MIN
  24. Mark Ingram vs. TB
  25. Michael Carter @CLE
  26. Rashaad Penny @SF
  27. Nyheim Hines @JAX
  28. Kareem Hunt vs. NYJ
  29. Jeff Wilson vs. SEA
  30. Damien Harris @PIT
  31. Breece Hall @CLE
  32. Rhamondre Stevenson @PIT
  33. James Robinson vs. IND
  34. Travis Etienne vs. IND
  35. Kenyan Drake vs. MIA
  36. J.D. McKissic @DET
  37. Devin Singletary vs. TEN
  38. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LAC
  39. Tony Pollard vs. CIN
  40. Zack Moss vs. TEN
  41. Rex Burkhead @DEN
  42. Jamaal Williams vs. WAS
  43. Melvin Gordon vs. HOU
  44. Dameon Pierce @DEN
  45. Sony Michel @KC
  46. Eno Benjamin @LV
  47. Ameer Abdullah vs. ARI
  48. Alexander Mattison @PHI
  49. Kenneth Gainwell vs. MIN
  50. Rachaad White @NO
  51. Cam Akers vs. ATL
  52. Mike Davis vs. MIA
  53. Tyler Allgeier @LAR
  54. Khalil Herbert @GB
  55. Jordan Mason vs. SEA
  56. Raheem Mostert @BAL
  57. D'Onta Foreman @NYG
  58. Samaje Perine @DAL
  59. Isaiah Pacheco vs. LAC
  60. Hassan Haskins @BUF

WR Rankings

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. ATL
  2. Justin Jefferson @PHI
  3. Davante Adams vs. ARI
  4. Deebo Samuel vs. SEA
  5. Ja'Marr Chase @DAL
  6. Stefon Diggs vs. TEN
  7. Tyreek Hill @BAL
  8. A.J. Brown vs. MIN
  9. D.J. Moore @NYG
  10. Brandin Cooks @DEN
  11. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. WAS
  12. Tee Higgins @DAL
  13. Mike Williams @KC
  14. Michael Thomas vs. TB
  15. Diontae Johnson vs. NE
  16. Darnell Mooney @GB
  17. Marquise Brown @LV
  18. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAC
  19. Jaylen Waddle @BAL
  20. CeeDee Lamb vs. CIN
  21. Christian Kirk vs. IND
  22. Jerry Jeudy vs. HOU
  23. Courtland Sutton vs. HOU
  24. Adam Thielen @PHI
  25. Mike Evans @NO
  26. Rashod Bateman vs. MIA
  27. D.K. Metcalf @SF
  28. Hunter Renfrow vs. ARI
  29. Elijah Moore @CLE
  30. Allen Robinson vs. ATL
  31. Terry McLaurin @DET
  32. Drake London @LAR
  33. Russell Gage @NO
  34. Tyler Lockett @SF
  35. Amari Cooper vs. NYJ
  36. Zay Jones vs. IND
  37. Gabe Davis vs. TEN
  38. Josh Palmer @KC
  39. Curtis Samuel @DET
  40. Robert Woods @BUF
  41. Allen Lazard vs. CHI
  42. Greg Dortch @LV
  43. DeVante Parker @PIT
  44. DeVonta Smith vs. MIN
  45. Tyler Boyd @DAL
  46. DJ Chark vs. WAS
  47. Chase Claypool vs. NE
  48. Brandon Aiyuk vs. SEA
  49. Robby Anderson @NYG
  50. Jarvis Landry vs. TB
  51. Corey Davis @CLE
  52. Sterling Shepard vs. CAR
  53. A.J. Green @LV
  54. Chris Olave vs. TB
  55. Nico Collins @DEN
  56. Garrett Wilson @CLE
  57. Kyle Phillips @BUF
  58. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NYJ
  59. Jakobi Meyers @PIT

TE Rankings

  1. Travis Kelce vs. LAC
  2. Kyle Pitts @LAR
  3. Mark Andrews vs. MIA
  4. Darren Waller vs. ARI
  5. Dallas Goedert vs. MIN
  6. T.J. Hockenson vs. WAS
  7. Dalton Schultz vs. CIN
  8. Tyler Higbee vs. ATL
  9. Cole Kmet @GB
  10. Gerald Everett @KC
  11. Albert Okwuegbunam vs. HOU
  12. Pat Freiermuth vs. NE
  13. Zach Ertz @LV
  14. Irv Smith @PHI
  15. Dawson Knox vs. TEN
  16. Logan Thomas @DET
  17. Hunter Henry @PIT
  18. Austin Hooper @BUF
  19. David Njoku vs. NYJ
  20. Mike Gesicki @BAL
  21. Evan Engram vs. IND
  22. Brevin Jordan @DEN
  23. Hayden Hurst @DAL
  24. Robert Tonyan vs. CHI

Top-150 Flex Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey @NYG
  2. Cooper Kupp vs. ATL
  3. Jonathan Taylor @JAX
  4. Saquon Barkley vs. CAR
  5. Austin Ekeler @KC
  6. Justin Jefferson @PHI
  7. Davante Adams vs. ARI
  8. Deebo Samuel vs. SEA
  9. Joe Mixon @DAL
  10. Leonard Fournette @NO
  11. Ja'Marr Chase @DAL
  12. Stefon Diggs vs. TEN
  13. James Conner @LV
  14. Travis Kelce vs. LAC
  15. Dalvin Cook @PHI
  16. Derrick Henry @BUF
  17. Najee Harris vs. NE
  18. Tyreek Hill @BAL
  19. Aaron Jones vs. CHI
  20. A.J. Brown vs. MIN
  21. Darrell Henderson vs. ATL
  22. D'Andre Swift vs. WAS
  23. Kyle Pitts @LAR
  24. D.J. Moore @NYG
  25. Brandin Cooks @DEN
  26. Mark Andrews vs. MIA
  27. Antonio Gibson @DET
  28. Javonte Williams vs. HOU
  29. Nick Chubb vs. NYJ
  30. Cordarrelle Patterson @LAR
  31. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. WAS
  32. Tee Higgins @DAL
  33. Mike Williams @KC
  34. Michael Thomas vs. TB
  35. Diontae Johnson vs. NE
  36. Darnell Mooney @GB
  37. Marquise Brown @LV
  38. Josh Jacobs vs. ARI
  39. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAC
  40. David Montgomery @GB
  41. Ezekiel Elliott vs. CIN
  42. Jaylen Waddle @BAL
  43. Chase Edmonds @BAL
  44. AJ Dillon vs. CHI
  45. CeeDee Lamb vs. CIN
  46. Christian Kirk vs. IND
  47. Jerry Jeudy vs. HOU
  48. Courtland Sutton vs. HOU
  49. Adam Thielen @PHI
  50. Miles Sanders vs. MIN
  51. Mark Ingram vs. TB
  52. Rashod Bateman vs. MIA
  53. D.K. Metcalf @SF
  54. Hunter Renfrow vs. ARI
  55. Michael Carter @CLE
  56. Rashaad Penny @SF
  57. Mike Evans @NO
  58. Elijah Moore @CLE
  59. Allen Robinson vs. ATL
  60. Nyheim Hines @JAX
  61. Terry McLaurin @DET
  62. Kareem Hunt vs. NYJ
  63. Darren Waller vs. ARI
  64. Jeff Wilson vs. SEA
  65. Damien Harris @PIT
  66. Drake London @LAR
  67. Breece Hall @CLE
  68. Dallas Goedert vs. MIN
  69. Tyler Lockett @SF
  70. Amari Cooper vs. NYJ
  71. Zay Jones vs. IND
  72. T.J. Hockenson vs. WAS
  73. Rhamondre Stevenson @PIT
  74. Gabe Davis vs. TEN
  75. James Robinson vs. IND
  76. Josh Palmer @KC
  77. Curtis Samuel @DET
  78. Travis Etienne vs. IND
  79. Robert Woods @BUF
  80. Kenyan Drake vs. MIA
  81. Russell Gage @NO
  82. Dalton Schultz vs. CIN
  83. Tyler Higbee vs. ATL
  84. J.D. McKissic @DET
  85. Julio Jones @NO
  86. Devin Singletary vs. TEN
  87. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LAC
  88. Allen Lazard vs. CHI
  89. Greg Dortch @LV
  90. DeVante Parker @PIT
  91. Cole Kmet @GB
  92. Gerald Everett @KC
  93. DeVonta Smith vs. MIN
  94. Tyler Boyd @DAL
  95. DJ Chark vs. WAS
  96. Tony Pollard vs. CIN
  97. Zack Moss vs. TEN
  98. Rex Burkhead @DEN
  99. Jamaal Williams vs. WAS
  100. Albert Okwuegbunam vs. HOU
  101. Chase Claypool vs. NE
  102. Melvin Gordon vs. HOU
  103. Brandon Aiyuk vs. SEA
  104. Robby Anderson @NYG
  105. Jarvis Landry vs. TB
  106. Corey Davis @CLE
  107. Sterling Shepard vs. CAR
  108. A.J. Green @LV
  109. Pat Freiermuth vs. NE
  110. Chris Olave vs. TB
  111. Nico Collins @DEN
  112. Garrett Wilson @CLE
  113. Kyle Phillips @BUF
  114. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NYJ
  115. Jakobi Meyers @PIT
  116. Dameon Pierce @DEN
  117. K.J. Osborn @PHI
  118. Zach Ertz @LV
  119. Kenny Golladay vs. CAR
  120. Irv Smith @PHI
  121. Jahan Dotson @DET
  122. Bryan Edwards @LAR
  123. Marvin Jones vs. IND
  124. Ashton Dulin @JAX
  125. Dawson Knox vs. TEN
  126. Logan Thomas @DET
  127. Isaiah McKenzie vs. TEN
  128. Hunter Henry @PIT
  129. Treylon Burks @BUF
  130. Austin Hooper @BUF
  131. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAC
  132. Mecole Hardman vs. LAC
  133. Noah Brown vs. CIN
  134. George Pickens vs. NE
  135. David Njoku vs. NYJ
  136. Sammy Watkins vs. CHI
  137. Mike Gesicki @BAL
  138. Sony Michel @KC
  139. Olamide Zaccheaus @LAR
  140. Eno Benjamin @LV
  141. Ameer Abdullah vs. ARI
  142. Alexander Mattison @PHI
  143. Evan Engram vs. IND
  144. Kenneth Gainwell vs. MIN
  145. Christian Watson vs. CHI
  146. Brevin Jordan @DEN
  147. Terrace Marshall Jr. @NYG
  148. Rachaad White @NO
  149. Parris Campbell @JAX
  150. Cam Akers vs. ATL