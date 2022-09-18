There are a bunch of injuries we're tracking for Week 2 at running back, and they're going to force Fantasy Football players to make some tough decisions. We already know J.K. Dobbins is unlikely to play, and you shouldn't have been planning on using him in his first game back from a torn ACL, so that hopefully doesn't change your plans, but Alvin Kamara's expected absence might.
If you're lucky, you have an obvious replacement for Kamara ready to go in the form of Mark Ingram. Ingram is expected to play despite dealing with an ankle injury during the week, and while he isn't a one-for-one replacement for Kamara, he figures to have a pretty excellent role this week -- he started and finished two games without Kamara last season and had 30 carries and 15 targets. That'll play.
Ingram is more like an RB2 for me despite the likely workload, simply because this is an incredibly tough matchup against the Buccaneers. But, if Kamara is ruled out as expected, Ingram should be a solid start, better than Kenyan Drake without Dobbins, or either of the Jets or Jaguars running back tandems.
Here are my top-60 players at RB for Week 2.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
- Christian McCaffrey @NYG
- Jonathan Taylor @JAX
- Saquon Barkley vs. CAR
- Austin Ekeler @KC
- Joe Mixon @DAL
- Leonard Fournette @NO
- James Conner @LV
- Dalvin Cook @PHI
- Derrick Henry @BUF
- Najee Harris vs. NE
- Aaron Jones vs. CHI
- Darrell Henderson vs. ATL
- D'Andre Swift vs. WAS
- Antonio Gibson @DET
- Javonte Williams vs. HOU
- Nick Chubb vs. NYJ
- Cordarrelle Patterson @LAR
- Josh Jacobs vs. ARI
- David Montgomery @GB
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. CIN
- Chase Edmonds @BAL
- AJ Dillon vs. CHI
- Miles Sanders vs. MIN
- Mark Ingram vs. TB
- Michael Carter @CLE
- Rashaad Penny @SF
- Nyheim Hines @JAX
- Kareem Hunt vs. NYJ
- Jeff Wilson vs. SEA
- Damien Harris @PIT
- Breece Hall @CLE
- Rhamondre Stevenson @PIT
- James Robinson vs. IND
- Travis Etienne vs. IND
- Kenyan Drake vs. MIA
- J.D. McKissic @DET
- Devin Singletary vs. TEN
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LAC
- Tony Pollard vs. CIN
- Zack Moss vs. TEN
- Rex Burkhead @DEN
- Jamaal Williams vs. WAS
- Melvin Gordon vs. HOU
- Dameon Pierce @DEN
- Sony Michel @KC
- Eno Benjamin @LV
- Ameer Abdullah vs. ARI
- Alexander Mattison @PHI
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. MIN
- Rachaad White @NO
- Cam Akers vs. ATL
- Mike Davis vs. MIA
- Tyler Allgeier @LAR
- Khalil Herbert @GB
- Jordan Mason vs. SEA
- Raheem Mostert @BAL
- D'Onta Foreman @NYG
- Samaje Perine @DAL
- Isaiah Pacheco vs. LAC
- Hassan Haskins @BUF