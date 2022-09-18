There are a bunch of injuries we're tracking for Week 2 at running back, and they're going to force Fantasy Football players to make some tough decisions. We already know J.K. Dobbins is unlikely to play, and you shouldn't have been planning on using him in his first game back from a torn ACL, so that hopefully doesn't change your plans, but Alvin Kamara's expected absence might.

If you're lucky, you have an obvious replacement for Kamara ready to go in the form of Mark Ingram. Ingram is expected to play despite dealing with an ankle injury during the week, and while he isn't a one-for-one replacement for Kamara, he figures to have a pretty excellent role this week -- he started and finished two games without Kamara last season and had 30 carries and 15 targets. That'll play.

Ingram is more like an RB2 for me despite the likely workload, simply because this is an incredibly tough matchup against the Buccaneers. But, if Kamara is ruled out as expected, Ingram should be a solid start, better than Kenyan Drake without Dobbins, or either of the Jets or Jaguars running back tandems.

Here are my top-60 players at RB for Week 2.