There are a bunch of injuries we're tracking for Week 2 at running back, and they're going to force Fantasy Football players to make some tough decisions. We already know J.K. Dobbins is unlikely to play, and you shouldn't have been planning on using him in his first game back from a torn ACL, so that hopefully doesn't change your plans, but Alvin Kamara's expected absence might.

If you're lucky, you have an obvious replacement for Kamara ready to go in the form of Mark Ingram. Ingram is expected to play despite dealing with an ankle injury during the week, and while he isn't a one-for-one replacement for Kamara, he figures to have a pretty excellent role this week -- he started and finished two games without Kamara last season and had 30 carries and 15 targets. That'll play.

Ingram is more like an RB2 for me despite the likely workload, simply because this is an incredibly tough matchup against the Buccaneers. But, if Kamara is ruled out as expected, Ingram should be a solid start, better than Kenyan Drake without Dobbins, or either of the Jets or Jaguars running back tandems.

Here are my top-60 players at RB for Week 2.   

  1. Christian McCaffrey @NYG
  2. Jonathan Taylor @JAX
  3. Saquon Barkley vs. CAR
  4. Austin Ekeler @KC
  5. Joe Mixon @DAL
  6. Leonard Fournette @NO
  7. James Conner @LV
  8. Dalvin Cook @PHI
  9. Derrick Henry @BUF
  10. Najee Harris vs. NE
  11. Aaron Jones vs. CHI
  12. Darrell Henderson vs. ATL
  13. D'Andre Swift vs. WAS
  14. Antonio Gibson @DET
  15. Javonte Williams vs. HOU
  16. Nick Chubb vs. NYJ
  17. Cordarrelle Patterson @LAR
  18. Josh Jacobs vs. ARI
  19. David Montgomery @GB
  20. Ezekiel Elliott vs. CIN
  21. Chase Edmonds @BAL
  22. AJ Dillon vs. CHI
  23. Miles Sanders vs. MIN
  24. Mark Ingram vs. TB
  25. Michael Carter @CLE
  26. Rashaad Penny @SF
  27. Nyheim Hines @JAX
  28. Kareem Hunt vs. NYJ
  29. Jeff Wilson vs. SEA
  30. Damien Harris @PIT
  31. Breece Hall @CLE
  32. Rhamondre Stevenson @PIT
  33. James Robinson vs. IND
  34. Travis Etienne vs. IND
  35. Kenyan Drake vs. MIA
  36. J.D. McKissic @DET
  37. Devin Singletary vs. TEN
  38. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LAC
  39. Tony Pollard vs. CIN
  40. Zack Moss vs. TEN
  41. Rex Burkhead @DEN
  42. Jamaal Williams vs. WAS
  43. Melvin Gordon vs. HOU
  44. Dameon Pierce @DEN
  45. Sony Michel @KC
  46. Eno Benjamin @LV
  47. Ameer Abdullah vs. ARI
  48. Alexander Mattison @PHI
  49. Kenneth Gainwell vs. MIN
  50. Rachaad White @NO
  51. Cam Akers vs. ATL
  52. Mike Davis vs. MIA
  53. Tyler Allgeier @LAR
  54. Khalil Herbert @GB
  55. Jordan Mason vs. SEA
  56. Raheem Mostert @BAL
  57. D'Onta Foreman @NYG
  58. Samaje Perine @DAL
  59. Isaiah Pacheco vs. LAC
  60. Hassan Haskins @BUF