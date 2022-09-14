Allen Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 2 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 I'm counting on Allen Robinson to bounce back in Week 2 against the Falcons after a tough season-opener against the Bills when he caught one pass for 12 yards on two targets. He played 95 percent of the snaps against Buffalo and should remain heavily involved again, but this time with more targets. The Falcons just got beat up by the Saints in Week 1 with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry each scoring more than 18 PPR points, and Robinson and Cooper Kupp should follow suit this week.

Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN BUF -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 88 TD 1 FPTS/G 18.8 Gabe Davis has scored a touchdown in each of his last three games that matter, with six total scores over that span. Let's hope he can keep his scoring streak alive against the Titans this week. Last year, Buffalo had three receivers (Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley) all score at least 14 PPR points against Tennessee in Week 6, and maybe history will repeat itself this season with Diggs, Davis and Isaiah McKenzie all playing well in the rematch.

Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET Detroit • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 15.5 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 64 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.4 For at least one week, Amon-Ra St. Brown shut down any talk that his performance last season was due to everyone else being out in Detroit down the stretch. He was again a target monster against the Eagles, catching eight of 12 passes in his direction for 64 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 15 PPR points in seven games in a row, including five in a row with at least 20 PPR points. There's no reason to go away from St. Brown now against the Commanders, who just allowed Christian Kirk and Zay Jones to score at least 12 PPR points in Week 1 against Jacksonville.

Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Mike Williams and Josh Palmer should benefit with Keenan Allen (hamstring) not expected to play Thursday night. Williams should stay in all lineups, and Palmer is a sleeper to use as a No. 3 Fantasy option. Both had down games in Week 1 against the Raiders, as Williams had two catches for 10 yards on four targets, and Palmer had three catches for 5 yards on four targets. Williams has been awesome in his past two games at Kansas City with 13 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns over that span and at least 22 PPR points in each outing. And Palmer was great the last time Allen was out in Week 14 against the Giants last year when Palmer had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.