We get a passing-game showcase Thursday night with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. With Keenan Allen expected to miss it, which wide receivers will you be banking on?
It will be our objective to find you the wide receivers you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022.
LAR L.A. Rams • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I'm counting on Allen Robinson to bounce back in Week 2 against the Falcons after a tough season-opener against the Bills when he caught one pass for 12 yards on two targets. He played 95 percent of the snaps against Buffalo and should remain heavily involved again, but this time with more targets. The Falcons just got beat up by the Saints in Week 1 with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry each scoring more than 18 PPR points, and Robinson and Cooper Kupp should follow suit this week.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gabe Davis has scored a touchdown in each of his last three games that matter, with six total scores over that span. Let's hope he can keep his scoring streak alive against the Titans this week. Last year, Buffalo had three receivers (Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley) all score at least 14 PPR points against Tennessee in Week 6, and maybe history will repeat itself this season with Diggs, Davis and Isaiah McKenzie all playing well in the rematch.
DET Detroit • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
For at least one week, Amon-Ra St. Brown shut down any talk that his performance last season was due to everyone else being out in Detroit down the stretch. He was again a target monster against the Eagles, catching eight of 12 passes in his direction for 64 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 15 PPR points in seven games in a row, including five in a row with at least 20 PPR points. There's no reason to go away from St. Brown now against the Commanders, who just allowed Christian Kirk and Zay Jones to score at least 12 PPR points in Week 1 against Jacksonville.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mike Williams and Josh Palmer should benefit with Keenan Allen (hamstring) not expected to play Thursday night. Williams should stay in all lineups, and Palmer is a sleeper to use as a No. 3 Fantasy option. Both had down games in Week 1 against the Raiders, as Williams had two catches for 10 yards on four targets, and Palmer had three catches for 5 yards on four targets. Williams has been awesome in his past two games at Kansas City with 13 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns over that span and at least 22 PPR points in each outing. And Palmer was great the last time Allen was out in Week 14 against the Giants last year when Palmer had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
D.J. Moore was a major disappointment in Week 1 against Cleveland with three catches for 43 yards on six targets, but he should rebound this week against the Giants. He's still continuing to develop a rapport with Baker Mayfield, but this should be an easier matchup to exploit. We'll see what Robbie Anderson does after his big game in Week 1 -- five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on eight targets -- but don't be afraid to trust Moore again. He'll have many big games this season, starting in Week 2 against the Giants.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm going back to Brandon Aiyuk has a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in what hopefully will be better conditions at home after playing in the sloppy rain in Chicago in Week 1. He only had two catches for 40 yards on two targets, but he should get more opportunities against Seattle. The Seahawks allowed Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton to each score at least 11 PPR points in Week 1, and Aiyuk should get a few shots down the field to make plays in this matchup.
Julio Jones WR
TB Tampa Bay • #85
Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs.
This isn't going to be an easy matchup for the Buccaneers, but Julio Jones should benefit with Chris Godwin (hamstring) out. He looked good in his Tampa Bay debut in Week 1 at Dallas with three catches for 69 yards on five targets, including a 48-yard reception. And he also added two carries for 17 yards. Jones has a lengthy history against the Saints from his days with the Falcons, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with New Orleans.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #3
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It was great to see Sterling Shepard back in Week 1 in his comeback from last year's Achilles injury, and he looked good with two catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on four targets, including a 65-yard score. We'll see what happens with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and if Kadarius Toney plays more in Week 2, but Shepard should see an uptick in playing time and targets against the Panthers. Daniel Jones loves Shepard, and he should be a quality No. 3 PPR receiver this week.
NO New Orleans • #80
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
We'll find out if what Jarvis Landry did in Week 1 against Atlanta is sustainable or not, but he's worth using this week as a No. 3 receiver in PPR. He led the Saints in targets (nine), catches (seven) and yards (114) against the Falcons, and he should prove to be a reliable weapon for Jameis Winston all season. Now, as Michael Thomas continues to get healthier, he should take production away from Landry, as will rookie Chris Olave as he gains more experience. But in a tough matchup with Tampa Bay, look for Winston to lean on Landry as a go-to option.
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
DeVonta Smith went without a catch on four targets in Week 1 against Detroit, and we're already getting the squeaky wheel treatment for him heading into Week 2 against Minnesota. Coach Nick Sirianni said following the Lions game that "we have to (involve him)," adding "DeVonta Smith is not a good playmaker, (he's) a great playmaker." You can go back to Smith as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Vikings in what should be one of the highest-scoring games of the week.
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
DK Metcalf was clearly the go-to receiver for Geno Smith in Week 1 against Denver with seven targets, but he finished with just 36 yards, including a lost fumble. I expect him to do better than that in Week 2, but not by a lot. In his past three games against San Francisco, Metcalf is averaging just 10.2 PPR points per game, and he only has one touchdown over that span. He's a good No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but I don't consider him a must-start option in two-receiver formats.
BAL Baltimore • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Rashod Bateman saved Fantasy managers who started him last week at the Jets when he caught a 55-yard touchdown because he finished the game with just two catches for 59 yards and the score on five targets. Hopefully he'll be more involved this week, but he should be looking at a potential matchup with Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, which is daunting. You can use Bateman as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but I wouldn't have high expectations given the opponent.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Darnell Mooney had a tough Week 1 outing against San Francisco in the rain, and he finished with just one catch for 8 yards on three targets. He should improve in better conditions against the Packers this week, but he doesn't have a great history at Green Bay. In two games there, he's combined for just four catches for 53 yards and no touchdowns. I'd still use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, but I don't have high expectations for him against this defense.
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
We got a glimpse of what life will be like for Amari Cooper with Jacoby Brissett, and it wasn't pretty for Cooper in Week 1 against the Panthers. Cooper had six targets and finished with three catches for 17 yards. Hopefully things can improve in Week 2 against the Jets, but I don't have high expectations for Cooper while Brissett is starting. At best, consider Cooper a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
Robert Woods WR
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Ryan Philips might be the only reliable Titans receiver right now, which isn't a good indication for where Treylon Burks and Robert Woods are for Fantasy managers. In Week 1 against the Giants, Philips had six catches for 66 yards on nine targets, while Burks had three catches for 55 yards on five targets and Woods had one catch for 13 yards on two targets. There's no way you can start Woods against the Bills, and another down game like this might make him droppable in 10-team leagues.
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I hope Cooper Rush doesn't ruin CeeDee Lamb, but I'm only using him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in the majority of leagues. This could be a bad situation for Lamb with Rush behind a revamped Cowboys offensive line, and we saw Lamb struggle in Week 1 against Tampa Bay with two catches for 29 yards on 11 targets. Now, he did play well with Rush in Week 8 last year at Minnesota when Prescott was out, catching six passes for 112 yards on eight targets, and hopefully that happens again. But the Bengals just held all three Steelers receivers (Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and George Pickens) to a combined 12 catches for 76 yards and no touchdowns on 21 targets, and Lamb could have another rough outing in Week 2.