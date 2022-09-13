Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL CIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 33 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 Higgins is dealing with a concussion and could miss Week 2 at Dallas. In Week 1 against Pittsburgh, Boyd finished with four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he's now scored in each of his past four regular-season games going back to last season. Even with Higgins healthy, Boyd is worth stashing on your bench for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NYG -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 71 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.1 Shepard looked good in his return from last year's Achilles injury, catching a 65-yard touchdown to go with his two receptions for 71 yards on four targets. With Robinson hurt, Toney only playing seven snaps and Golladay continuing to struggle, we could see Shepard once again the top target for Daniel Jones this year. He's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 2 against Carolina.

Jarvis Landry WR NO New Orleans • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 114 TD 0 FPTS/G 18.4 I'd be surprised if Landry consistently has days like he did in Week 1 at Atlanta with seven catches for 114 yards on nine targets as the Saints had to score 17 fourth-quarter points to win 27-26. But what if he does continue to lead the team in targets, catches and yards? It's worth adding him to find out for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.9 Allen injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the Raiders, and he's likely out for Week 2 against the Chiefs on Thursday. Palmer will see an uptick in playing time, and he had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets last year in Week 14 when Allen was out. Palmer didn't do much in Week 1 (three catches for 5 yards on four targets) and was actually outplayed by DeAndre Carter (three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on four targets), but Palmer was on the field more in two-receiver sets after Allen's injury. Palmer is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB, especially if Allen's injury lingers.

Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 19 I prefer Dotson to Curtis Samuel because of the upside for the rookie, even though Samuel had the better outing in Week 1. But it wasn't like Dotson was a slouch with three catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. Dotson played more snaps and ran more routes than Samuel, per PFF, and Dotson could be headed for a standout rookie campaign. He's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

D.J. Chark WR DET Detroit • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 52 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.2 Chark had a good debut with the Lions in Week 1 with four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He was second on the team in targets, snaps and routes run at receiver, per PFF, behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Chark's role is safe as long as Jameson Williams (knee) is out. Chark could emerge as a weekly No. 3 receiver and is worth 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Robbie Anderson WR CAR Carolina • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 102 TD 1 FPTS/G 21.2 Anderson matched D.J. Moore for the most snaps and routes run of the Panthers, per PFF, and he also led the team in targets with eight, finishing the Week 1 game against Cleveland with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, which went for 75 yards. It's doubtful he continues to outplay Moore, but Anderson is going to get plenty of playing time as long as he's healthy. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 11 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.2 Samuel struggled with injuries in 2021, which limited him to five games, but he looked solid in Week 1 against Jacksonville with eight catches for 55 yards on 11 targets, along with four carries for 17 yards and a lost fumble. We'll see how long he continues to lead the team in targets with Terry McLaurin (four targets), Dotson, Logan Thomas (six targets) and pass-catching running backs on the roster, but the coaching staff loves Samuel from their days in Carolina. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 65 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.5 Jones wasn't the headliner of Jacksonville's offseason additions, especially at receiver behind Christian Kirk. But Jones had a great debut with the Jaguars in Week 1 against Washington with six catches for 65 yards on nine targets, and his yards and targets were No. 2 behind Kirk, while the reception total was the same. This should remain the norm, and Jones could emerge as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues. He's worth 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Kyle Philips WR TEN Tennessee • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6 We keep waiting for Treylon Burks to emerge as the alpha receiver for the Titans based on the preseason, or for Robert Woods to step up as the go-to guy for Ryan Tannehill. But what if that never happens, and Philips is just the best Fantasy receiver for Tennessee all year? He had a strong preseason, and that carried over to Week 1 against the Giants with six catches for 66 yards on nine targets, all of which were team highs. He could emerge as a quality Fantasy asset in PPR, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -10 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 34 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 Watson could be more of a priority on this list if you're looking for a stash candidate with upside. And just imagine if he caught the long touchdown he dropped in Week 1 at Minnesota? He only had two catches for 34 yards on four targets, but hopefully better days are ahead. Romeo Doubs (49 percent) is also worth stashing, and he had four catches for 37 yards on five targets against the Vikings. Both are worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Isaiah McKenzie WR BUF Buffalo • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN BUF -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 37% 2022 Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 McKenzie scored in Week 1 at the Rams, but the rest of his day was quiet with only two catches for 19 yards on three targets. I still have interest in stashing him based on his role as the slot receiver for the Bills, and he should have the chance for bigger games moving forward. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Devin Duvernay WR BAL Baltimore • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% 2022 Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 54 TD 2 FPTS/G 21.4 We'll find out how much the Ravens will continue to lean on Duvernay in Week 2 against Miami, but he was the No. 2 receiver for the Ravens behind Rashod Bateman in Week 1 at the Jets, finishing second in snaps and routes run, per PFF. Duvernay had four catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns on four targets, and we'll see if his role expands. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Corey Davis WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 12% 2022 Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 77 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.7 Davis, not Elijah Moore or Garrett Wilson, ended up leading the Jets receivers in catches (six), yards (77) and targets (nine) against the Ravens, which proves he's not going away. Now, I expect Moore (five catches for 49 yards on seven targets) and Wilson (four catches for 52 yards on eight targets) to play better moving forward. But Davis can be someone to help you in deeper leagues, especially as long as Joe Flacco is starting for Zach Wilson (knee).