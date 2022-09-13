I'm excited to see what the roster trends will look like Wednesday and Thursday following all the waiver wire moves this week. It will be interesting to see who was added and how much each player went for in FAB in their leagues.
We have a few big injuries we're dealing with heading into Week 2 with Dak Prescott (thumb), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Najee Harris (foot), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Tee Higgins (concussion). That should force Fantasy managers into being active on the waiver wire, which is always fun.
You can see all my recommendations below, including streaming options at DST and kicker. We'll give you players to drop as well, but hopefully the guys you add this week turn into difference makers for your Fantasy roster.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 2 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries: Dak Prescott (thumb), Mac Jones (back) and Zach Wilson (knee).
- Check to see if available: Matt Ryan (75 percent rostered), Jameis Winston (73 percent) and Justin Fields (67 percent). Ryan didn't have his best game in Week 1 against Houston with two turnovers, but he did pass for 352 yards and a touchdown and surprisingly ran for 12 yards. He should be useful in Week 2 at the Jaguars as a streamer. ... Winston looked awful to start the game against the Falcons, but he rallied the Saints to win and finished with 269 passing yards and two touchdowns. He should be the No. 1 quarterback to add where available heading into Week 2 against Tampa Bay. ... Fields struggled in Week 1 against the 49ers in the rain, passing for just 121 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with 28 rushing yards. But I still expect better Fantasy production moving forward, and he's a solid No. 2 quarterback to stash in all leagues.
- Drop candidates: Prescott (99 percent rostered). I'd prefer to stash Prescott in all formats, but Fantasy managers in 10-team leagues might not have that luxury with a shallow bench. He's out until potentially Week 10 with his thumb injury, and if you have to drop him for a replacement then it might be something you need to do.
Add in this order:
Carson Wentz QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Wentz had some flaws in Week 1 against Jacksonville with two interceptions, but he also passed for 313 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 12 yards. He won't do that on a weekly basis, but he could stay hot against Detroit in Week 2. His receiving corps is healthy with Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel back, along with the addition of rookie Jahan Dotson, and this could be a fun offense. Wentz is the first place I'd look as a Prescott replacement. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mariota is going to make plays with his legs, which we love, and he ran for 72 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in Week 1 against the Saints. He also added 215 passing yards, and hopefully this is a sign of things to come. He has another tough matchup in Week 2 against the Rams, so keep that in mind, but Mariota could become a popular streaming option soon if you want to add him now. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Goff started off slow against the Eagles in Week 1, but he finished the game with 215 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception and should play better against Washington in Week 2. In deeper leagues, he could be a streaming option and is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
CAR Carolina • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mayfield got off to a slow start against the Browns in Week 1, but he finished well with 235 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he also added 6 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Panthers have great weapons, and Mayfield should continue to improve as he gets more comfortable with the offense. He faces the Giants in Week 2 which is a favorable matchup, and Mayfield is a decent streaming option in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Running Backs
- Injuries: Elijah Mitchell (knee), Najee Harris (foot), Alvin Kamara (ribs), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Ken Walkter (abdomen), Brian Robinson (knee), Damien Williams (ribs), Kyren Williams (ankle) and Brandon Bolden (hamstring).
- Check to see if available: Michael Carter (77 percent rostered), Alexander Mattison (76 percent), Kenneth Gainwell (75 percent) and Isiah Pacheco (70 percent). Carter, as expected, was the lead running back for the Jets in Week 1 against Baltimore with 10 carries for 60 yards, and he added seven catches for 40 yards on nine targets. Breece Hall might eventually take over for Carter, but Carter is the Jets guy for now and can be used as a flex in Week 2 against Cleveland. ... Mattison is just purely a handcuff for Dalvin Cook, but he should be stashed in all leagues if you have a roster spot to spare. ... Gainwell did well as the No. 2 running back for the Eagles in Week 1 at Detroit with five carries for 20 yards and a touchdown, and he also added two catches for 12 yards on four targets. He could be a potential flex option in PPR moving forward, including in Week 2 against the Vikings. ... Pacheco did most of his damage in Week 1 against the Cardinals in garbage time (12 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown), but he's the likely No. 2 running back behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Jerick McKinnon (17 percent) will also have a role in this backfield, and he's worth adding in deeper PPR leagues. But Pacheco, like Mattison, could be a league winner if he gets the chance to start at any point this year.
- Drop candidates: Mitchell (100 percent rostered), Darrel Williams (60 percent) and Isiah Spiller (26 percent). If you can't stash Mitchell then he might have to be dropped, especially in 10-team leagues where there should be plenty of options on the waiver wire. Mitchell is expected to miss at least eight weeks with an MCL sprain. ... Williams is third on the depth chart for the Cardinals and was clearly behind James Conner and Eno Benjamin in Week 1. Williams didn't play in Week 1 against the Chiefs and isn't worth a roster spot in most leagues. ... Spiller was a healthy scratch in Week 1 for the Chargers, and that might continue for the near future. He's only worth stashing in Dynasty leagues.
Add in this order:
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Wilson will be the No. 1 player to add this week following Mitchell's injury, and hopefully he does what Mitchell did last season when he took over for Raheem Mostert. Once upon a time, Wilson led the 49ers in rushing in 2020, and he did well when given a chance last season. He had two games with at least 15 total touches in 2021, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in both of them. Tyrion Davis-Price (14 percent) and Jordan Mason (2 percent) will also have a role, and both are worth adding in deeper leagues, in that order. But Wilson could be a flex play moving forward, starting in Week 2 against Seattle. We just hope he doesn't lose too much production to Deebo Samuel and Trey Lance, who will definitely be the best rushers for the 49ers moving forward. Still, Wilson is worth at least 25 percent of your remaining FAB, and it wouldn't be surprising if Fantasy managers spend close to 50 percent.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Harris is expected to be fine following the foot injury he suffered in Week 1, but this is now two foot injuries Harris has dealt with since the start of training camp. Warren is the direct handcuff to Harris and would get plenty of work if Harris missed any time, but Warren might be tough to trust behind an inconsistent offensive line. Still, his potential volume could lead to plenty of production if he ever started for the Steelers, and he's worth stashing on your bench. There's also the chance Harris sits out Week 2 against the Patriots, so don't overlook Warren as a flex option this week. Warren is worth 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
DET Detroit • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams will play in tandem with D'Andre Swift, and he should have the chance to be a flex option in games where the Lions are competitive. In Week 1 against the Eagles, Williams had 11 carries for 28 yards and two touchdowns, and he added one catch or 2 yards on two targets. He's also a lottery ticket if Swift were to miss any time. Williams is worth 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Herbert actually led the Bears in rushing yards with 45 on nine carries, and he scored a touchdown. By comparison, David Montgomery had 17 carries for 26 yards. Now, Montgomery did have three catches for 24 yards on four targets compared to one catch for minus-2 yards for Herbert, but Herbert handled two goal-line carries for the Bears. We'll see what happens moving forward for the Chicago running backs, but Herbert should be added in all leagues for 10 percent of your remaining FAB. At worst, Herbert is a good handcuff for Montgomery moving forward.
Rex Burkhead RB
HOU Houston • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Burkhead was the best running back for the Texans in Week 1 against the Colts, and he outplayed heralded rookie Dameon Pierce. Burkhead had 14 carries for 40 yards and five catches for 30 yards on eight targets, while Pierce had 11 carries for 33 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target. We'll see what happens moving forward, starting in Week 2 at Denver, but Burkhead has flex appeal if he's in the lead role. I wouldn't panic yet as a Pierce Fantasy manager, but Burkhead isn't going away and is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Kenyan Drake RB
BAL Baltimore • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We hope Dobbins can return in Week 2 against Miami, but if he remains out then Drake will be the lead running back for the Ravens once again. He had that role in Week 1 against the Jets, but he produced just 11 carries for 31 yards, along with one catch for 15 yards on one target. Lamar Jackson should lead the Ravens in rushing most weeks while Dobbins is out, and Mike Davis and Justice Hill are going to get carries as well. But Drake could be a flex option in deeper leagues until Dobbins returns, and Drake is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
You might want to add Robinson now after the ESPN report from the weekend said he could return in Week 5 when eligible. When healthy, Robinson could be the lead running back for Washington. If you have an open roster spot -- or an injured reserve spot to use -- stash Robinson for what could be a quality stretch run to close the season. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
TB Tampa Bay • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
White is the No. 2 running back in Tampa Bay behind Leonard Fournette, and he's someone to stash in all leagues as a lottery ticket. If Fournette were to miss any time, White could be a league-winning Fantasy option. In Week 1 at Dallas, White had six carries for 14 yards and two catches for 7 yards on two targets playing behind Fournette. Stash White if you can for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
TEN Tennessee • #40
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Hilliard is the No. 2 running back in Tennessee behind Derrick Henry, and Hilliard could be a lottery ticket if Henry were to miss any time. Hilliard also played well in Week 1 against the Giants with two carries for 8 yards and three catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. He's worth stashing if you have an open roster spot for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Eno Benjamin RB
ARI Arizona • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Benjamin is the No. 2 running back in Arizona behind James Conner, and he could be a lottery ticket this year. We know Conner has an injury history, and the Cardinals appear to trust Benjamin ahead of Darrel Williams on the depth chart. In Week 1 against the Chiefs, Benjamin had four carries for 28 yards and three catches for 33 yards on four targets. He should be stashed in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries: Tee Higgins (concussion), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Allen Lazard (ankle), Michael Gallup (knee), Rondale Moore (hamstring), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Van Jefferson (knee).
- Check to see if available: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (68 percent rostered) and Julio Jones (66 percent). Valdes-Scantling had a quiet debut with the Chiefs in Week 1 with only four catches for 44 yards on four targets, but he played the most snaps and ran the most routes of any Kansas City receiver, according to Pro Football Focus. Big days are ahead for him. ... Jones had a quality debut with Tampa Bay and should benefit with Godwin out for a few weeks. Against Dallas in Week 1, Jones had three catches for 69 yards on five targets, including a 48-yard reception, and he added two carries for 17 yards. Russell Gage (44 percent) is also worth a look in deeper leagues.
- Drop candidates: Tyler Lockett (89 percent rostered), DeVante Parker (70 percent), Marvin Jones (64 percent), Kenny Golladay (37 percent) and Jalen Tolbert (31 percent). Seattle upset Denver in Week 1, but Lockett didn't do much to help with just three catches for 28 yards on four targets. I'm afraid these stat lines could become the norm, and Lockett isn't someone you have to stash in 10-team leagues. ... The Patriots offense looked bad against Miami and struggled all preseason, and Parker now has to contend with Mac Jones dealing with a potential back injury. Parker had one catch for 9 yards on two targets and isn't worth stashing in most 10- and 12-team leagues. ... The pecking order for the Jaguars receivers in Week 1 at Washington was Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and then Marvin Jones, and I'm not sure the No. 3 receiver in this offense is worth rostering in most 10- and 12-team leagues. Kirk (12 targets) and Zay Jones (nine targets) each scored at least 12 PPR points, while Marvin Jones had four catches for 38 yards on six targets. ... Golladay's struggles in the preseason carried over to Week 1 at Tennessee since he had just two catches for 22 yards on two targets in a game where Robinson got hurt and Kadarius Toney (no targets) was not involved. There's little reason to stash Golladay right now. ... It was disappointing that Tolbert was a healthy scratch in Week 1, and now Dak Prescott (thumb) is out until at least Week 8. With Gallup's return imminent, it's time to drop Tolbert in most seasonal leagues.
Add in this order:
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Higgins is dealing with a concussion and could miss Week 2 at Dallas. In Week 1 against Pittsburgh, Boyd finished with four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he's now scored in each of his past four regular-season games going back to last season. Even with Higgins healthy, Boyd is worth stashing on your bench for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #3
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Shepard looked good in his return from last year's Achilles injury, catching a 65-yard touchdown to go with his two receptions for 71 yards on four targets. With Robinson hurt, Toney only playing seven snaps and Golladay continuing to struggle, we could see Shepard once again the top target for Daniel Jones this year. He's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 2 against Carolina.
NO New Orleans • #80
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I'd be surprised if Landry consistently has days like he did in Week 1 at Atlanta with seven catches for 114 yards on nine targets as the Saints had to score 17 fourth-quarter points to win 27-26. But what if he does continue to lead the team in targets, catches and yards? It's worth adding him to find out for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Allen injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the Raiders, and he's likely out for Week 2 against the Chiefs on Thursday. Palmer will see an uptick in playing time, and he had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets last year in Week 14 when Allen was out. Palmer didn't do much in Week 1 (three catches for 5 yards on four targets) and was actually outplayed by DeAndre Carter (three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on four targets), but Palmer was on the field more in two-receiver sets after Allen's injury. Palmer is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB, especially if Allen's injury lingers.
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I prefer Dotson to Curtis Samuel because of the upside for the rookie, even though Samuel had the better outing in Week 1. But it wasn't like Dotson was a slouch with three catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. Dotson played more snaps and ran more routes than Samuel, per PFF, and Dotson could be headed for a standout rookie campaign. He's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
D.J. Chark WR
DET Detroit • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Chark had a good debut with the Lions in Week 1 with four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He was second on the team in targets, snaps and routes run at receiver, per PFF, behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Chark's role is safe as long as Jameson Williams (knee) is out. Chark could emerge as a weekly No. 3 receiver and is worth 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
CAR Carolina • #3
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Anderson matched D.J. Moore for the most snaps and routes run of the Panthers, per PFF, and he also led the team in targets with eight, finishing the Week 1 game against Cleveland with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, which went for 75 yards. It's doubtful he continues to outplay Moore, but Anderson is going to get plenty of playing time as long as he's healthy. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Samuel struggled with injuries in 2021, which limited him to five games, but he looked solid in Week 1 against Jacksonville with eight catches for 55 yards on 11 targets, along with four carries for 17 yards and a lost fumble. We'll see how long he continues to lead the team in targets with Terry McLaurin (four targets), Dotson, Logan Thomas (six targets) and pass-catching running backs on the roster, but the coaching staff loves Samuel from their days in Carolina. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jones wasn't the headliner of Jacksonville's offseason additions, especially at receiver behind Christian Kirk. But Jones had a great debut with the Jaguars in Week 1 against Washington with six catches for 65 yards on nine targets, and his yards and targets were No. 2 behind Kirk, while the reception total was the same. This should remain the norm, and Jones could emerge as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues. He's worth 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Kyle Philips WR
TEN Tennessee • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
We keep waiting for Treylon Burks to emerge as the alpha receiver for the Titans based on the preseason, or for Robert Woods to step up as the go-to guy for Ryan Tannehill. But what if that never happens, and Philips is just the best Fantasy receiver for Tennessee all year? He had a strong preseason, and that carried over to Week 1 against the Giants with six catches for 66 yards on nine targets, all of which were team highs. He could emerge as a quality Fantasy asset in PPR, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Watson could be more of a priority on this list if you're looking for a stash candidate with upside. And just imagine if he caught the long touchdown he dropped in Week 1 at Minnesota? He only had two catches for 34 yards on four targets, but hopefully better days are ahead. Romeo Doubs (49 percent) is also worth stashing, and he had four catches for 37 yards on five targets against the Vikings. Both are worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
BUF Buffalo • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
McKenzie scored in Week 1 at the Rams, but the rest of his day was quiet with only two catches for 19 yards on three targets. I still have interest in stashing him based on his role as the slot receiver for the Bills, and he should have the chance for bigger games moving forward. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
BAL Baltimore • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll find out how much the Ravens will continue to lean on Duvernay in Week 2 against Miami, but he was the No. 2 receiver for the Ravens behind Rashod Bateman in Week 1 at the Jets, finishing second in snaps and routes run, per PFF. Duvernay had four catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns on four targets, and we'll see if his role expands. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Corey Davis WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Davis, not Elijah Moore or Garrett Wilson, ended up leading the Jets receivers in catches (six), yards (77) and targets (nine) against the Ravens, which proves he's not going away. Now, I expect Moore (five catches for 49 yards on seven targets) and Wilson (four catches for 52 yards on eight targets) to play better moving forward. But Davis can be someone to help you in deeper leagues, especially as long as Joe Flacco is starting for Zach Wilson (knee).
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'd rather stash Rondale Moore (43 percent) with the hope he's healthy soon, but if he remains out with the hamstring injury then Dortch is clearly someone the Cardinals trust. He played in the slot against the Chiefs and finished with seven catches for 63 yards on nine targets, which led all receivers. In deeper leagues, he could be useful as a desperation play in Week 2 at the Raiders if Moore is still hurt.
Tight End
- Injuries of note: George Kittle (groin)
- Drop candidates: Mike Gesicki (80 percent rostered), Hunter Henry (59 percent) and Irv Smith (52 percent). Gesicki seems destined to frustrate Fantasy managers this season and is not worth starting in any leagues. ... I'm not sure you can trust any pass catchers in New England, and now Mac Jones has a bad back. It could be ugly for Henry moving forward. ... Smith should improve after going without a catch on just two targets against the Packers in Week 1, and he missed most of training camp with a thumb injury. But he's not worth holding now until he proves to be a bigger part of Minnesota's offense.
Add in this order:
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
With Keenan Allen (hamstring) hurt, Everett could have a bigger role in Week 2 against the Chiefs. He also could be a big part of the offense moving forward after catching three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 1 against Las Vegas. Everett is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Higbee didn't have a big Week 1 against Buffalo with five catches for 39 yards, but the Bills are great against tight ends. He had 11 targets, and Matthew Stafford trusts him. He's a borderline No. 1 tight end in all leagues moving forward, and he's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
DEN Denver • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Russell Wilson consistently checked down Monday night at Seattle, and that could be a sign of things to come, even with Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy on the roster. Okwuegbunam caught five passes for 33 yards on six targets, and he should be the third pass catcher in Denver's offense moving forward. Okwuegbunam is worth up to 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Hayden Hurst TE
CIN Cincinnati • #88
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Hurst had a solid debut with the Bengals in Week 1 against the Steelers, and he could see an expanded role in Week 2 at Dallas if Tee Higgins (concussion) is out. He caught five passes for 46 yards on eight targets against Pittsburgh. Hurst is worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
In his first game back from last year's torn ACL, Tonyan had three catches for 36 yards on five targets at Minnesota in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers needs guys he can trust in the passing game, and Tonyan should see his role expand moving forward. He could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues, and he's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Thomas could be in line for a big game against Detroit in Week 2, and he played well in Week 1 against Jacksonville in his comeback from last year's knee injury. Thomas caught three passes for 45 yards on six targets against the Jaguars, and hopefully he can be a popular target for Carson Wentz despite a crowded receiving corps. Thomas is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Joe Flacco attempted 59 passes in Week 1 against Baltimore, so keep that in mind when you see Conklin had seven targets. Still, we heard good things about Conklin all offseason, and he finished the game against the Ravens with four catches for 14 yards and a touchdown. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DST
- Browns (70 percent rostered) vs. NYJ
- Bengals (29 percent rostered) at DAL
- Patriots (48 percent rostered) at PIT
KICKERS
- Cade York (9 percent rostered) vs. NYJ
- Younghoe Koo (44 percent rostered) at LAR
- Wil Lutz (23 percent rostered) vs. TB